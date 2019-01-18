JTP secures planning for housing schemes in Essex and Surrey

JTP has won planning permission for almost 200 homes across two projects in the South East
The practice, which has a studio in London, was given the green light for residential units in Chelmsford, Essex, and Cranleigh, Surrey.
Chelmsford City Council granted consent for the final phase of JTP’s Channels masterplan, consisting of 128 homes.
The Lakes scheme, for Ptarmigan Land, will feature balconies and parks. JTP has designed bespoke residences including an ‘upside-down house’ which will sit on the steep slopes of the site.
Practice partner Ian Fenn said: ‘Our approach was to identify the simple forms of the local barns and farmsteads that represent the wider vernacular of the region and bring these elements, materials and details into our proposals in a contemporary way. This has resulted in a neighbourhood that is of its place but also of its time.’
Meanwhile, Waverley Borough Council has given full planning permission for JTP’s plans for the first 67 homes within its Knowle Park development in Cranleigh, being developed by housing provider A2Dominion.
The latest phase comprises a range of residences from one-bedroom apartments to five-bedroom houses. The buildings are designed to respond sensitively to their surroundings, forming a new edge to the village.
Fenn said: ‘We have welcomed the engagement of local residents and stakeholders in the design process and are naturally delighted to achieve approval for the first phase of this landscape-led new neighbourhood.’
Phases 2 and 3 of Knowle Park will be submitted for planning later this year.
Project data: The Lakes, Channels
Location North Chelsmford
Type of project Residential
Client
Architect JTP
Landscape architect BMD
Planning consultant Strutt & Parker
Structural engineer Ardent (Consulting Engineer)
Images CGIs and sketches by JTP; illustrations by James Holyoak
Early JTP sketch for The Lakes housing scheme: ‘contemporary barn early ideas’
Source: JTP
Project data: Knowle Park phase one
Location Cranleigh, Surrey
Type of project Residential
Client A2 Dominion
Architect JTP
Landscape architect Neil Tully Associates
Planning consultant Judith Ashton Associates
Structural engineer Simpson Consulting Engineers
Main contractor A2 Dominion
Tender date Autumn 2018
Start on site date Spring 2019
Completion date Winter 2020
Contract duration 1 year
Gross internal floor area 8,196m2
Images
JTP’s Knowle Park scheme in Cranleigh, Surrey
Source: Atelier 78
