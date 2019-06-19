JTP named AJ100 Employer of the Year 2019

JTP’s people-centred focus to its business helped it triumph against strong competition from Assael Architecture and Scott Brownrigg in particular

‘JTP’s architecture is about people and collaboration and this runs through everything the practice does,’ said the judges. ‘They really walk the talk in terms of their values.’

Overtime at the practice has been reduced by 35 per cent over the past five years, including 10 per cent in the past year. Overtime monitoring has resulted in a significant increase in time-off in lieu. A robust career development and training programme includes personal development plans for one, three and five years ahead. An average of £1,490 is invested in training per person each year. Ten per cent of employees are undertaking professional qualifications, with the practice offering fully funded Parts 2 and 3 and Master’s degrees. Forty-five per cent of technical staff are female, including 60 per cent of associates.

Generous benefits include 28 days’ paid holiday as standard, plus an additional five days a year for those with more than 10 years’ service, and a new flexi-leave scheme to buy back five further days. The practice also offers enhanced maternity leave, while an innovative housing support loan to help employees with deposits for buying or renting has been taken up by 23 per cent of staff.

‘The practice is genuinely engaging with the concerns of people living in London,’ said the judges.

The panel was impressed with the philosophy behind JTP’s new office, a conversion of a former warehouse in Wapping, and how this was helping change workplace culture and encourage more sustainable behaviours. Designed by the practice following extensive staff consultation, the studio is VOC-free and encourages staff interaction through the introduction of agile working and the provision of a large central space – The Hub – where staff come together for daily breakfasts and a locally sourced, catered communal lunch every Monday. The practice also provides quiet and secluded working spaces as well as a prayer room.

JTP is encouraging staff to be plastic-free by providing refillable water bottles and coffee cups as well as cloth bags to reduce lunchtime packaging. Paper use has reduced substantially.

Among the other shortlisted practices, Assael Architecture was praised for its commitment to mental-health wellbeing and staff nurturing, while Scott Brownrigg impressed with its programme for career progression.

Shortlisted

Assael Architecture

Grimshaw

Hawkins\Brown

HLM Architects

rg+p

Scott Brownrigg

tp bennett

Judges

Lucy Carmichael, director of practice, RIBA

Russell Curtis, director, RCKa

Selina Mason, director of masterplanning, Lendlease

Phyllida Mills, director, Mills Power

Jill Showell, principal, Bespoke Careers

Sue Watson, consultant and volunteer, Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust

Pamela Buxton, AJ100 project manager, The Architects’ Journal

