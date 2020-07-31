Unsupported browser

Jon Matthews submits hotel plan for Manchester site earmarked for Hodder homes

31 July, 2020 By Greg Pitcher

Jon Matthews' proposals for 25 Rochdale Road

Jon Matthews' proposals for 25 Rochdale Road

  Jon Matthews' proposals for 25 Rochdale Road

    Jon Matthews' proposals for 25 Rochdale Road

  • 25 rochdale road vv01 nologo
  • 25 rochdale road cgi view 01 issue 04
  • 133 rochdale road bay study 150dpi
  • 133 rochdale road concept diagrams 150dpi
  • 133 rochdale road ground floor plan 150dpi
  • 133 rochdale road tenth floor plan 150dpi
  Hodder + Partners' consented residential scheme for 25 Rochdale Road

    Hodder + Partners' consented residential scheme for 25 Rochdale Road

Jon Matthews Architects has submitted plans for a 229-room hotel on a Manchester site that previously had consent for a Stephen Hodder-designed apartment block

Backed by Urban & Civic spin-off Premcor, Jon Matthews’ proposals for 25 Rochdale Road feature an 11-storey tower close to Moda Living’s Angel Gardens.

Hodder + Partners’ 100-home scheme for Realty Estates was approved by the council in 2017 but the site was later sold.

Jon Matthews said in planning documents: ’The proposed site is located in an area of ongoing development and growth, nestled within a cluster of existing, recently completed and under-construction mid to high-rise buildings.

’While the predominant use class in the immediacy is residential, a number of hotels have recently been completed or are currently under construction, which demonstrates the appropriateness of the proposed use class for the area.’

Premcor said it had ’worked proactively and positively with Manchester City Council planning officers over the last six months, with feedback shaping the proposed scheme, which fits squarely with the ambitions of Manchester City Council for this area of the city centre, which has experienced a transitional period of change over recent years’.

But Stephen Hodder told the AJ: ’It is disappointing to lose out on this site, which we had achieved a consented residential scheme for, especially as we had worked up a hotel proposal for another developer interested in the site, only to be advised that more hospitality space on this road would not be accepted.’

The Jon Matthews application said a ‘split of the form’ on the Ludgate Street elevation and the subservience of the rear portion were both successful devices in reducing the scale of the building.

’The separation of the front portion of the building further emphasises the linearity of the massing,’ added the documents.

’It is important that the proposal is sensitive to the narrower streets to the rear of the site, with the primary façade instead, making more of a statment facing towards the city.’

Subject to planning, work could start on site early next year and complete in 2022.

Site for Jon Matthews' proposed Rochdale Road hotel

Site for Jon Matthews’ proposed Rochdale Road hotel

Site for Jon Matthews’ proposed Rochdale Road hotel

