Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

AJ Specification Live

Join us for an AJ Specification Live webinar on walls, ceilings and partitions

Phil c b&w

Phil Coffey, director, Coffey Architects

Source:Coffey Architects

1/16

Hide caption

  • Phil c b&w

    Phil Coffey, director, Coffey Architects

    Source:Coffey Architects

  • Coffey architects apartment block ∏tim soar (16)

    Apartment Block, London by Coffey Architects

    Source:Tim Soar

  • Coffey architects apartment block ∏tim soar (3)

    Apartment Block, London by Coffey Architects

    Source:Tim Soar

  • Coffey architects apartment block ∏tim soar (21)

    Apartment Block, London by Coffey Architects

    Source:Tim Soar

  • Coffey architects apartment block ∏tim soar (33)

    Apartment Block, London by Coffey Architects

    Source:Tim Soar

  • Ian whittle b&w

    Ian Whittle, senior associate, FaulknerBrowns Architects

    Source:FaulknerBrowns Architects

  • Iain stephenson b&w

    Iain Stephenson, technical manager, FaulknerBrowns Architects

    Source:FaulknerBrowns Architects

  • 2 faulknerbrowns lower mountjoy teaching and learning centre ©jack hobhouse

    Lower Mountjoy Teaching and Learning Centre, Durham by FaulknerBrowns Architects

    Source:Jack Hobhouse

  • 3 faulknerbrownss lower mountjoy teaching and learning centre ©jack hobhouse

    Lower Mountjoy Teaching and Learning Centre, Durham by FaulknerBrowns Architects

    Source:Jack Hobhouse

  • 18 faulknerbrowns lower mountjoy teaching and learning centre ©kristen mccluskie

    Lower Mountjoy Teaching and Learning Centre, Durham by FaulknerBrowns Architects

    Source:Jack Hobhouse

  • 12 faulknerbrowns lower mountjoy teaching and learning centre ©jack hobhouse

    Lower Mountjoy Teaching and Learning Centre, Durham by FaulknerBrowns Architects

    Source:Jack Hobhouse

  • Richie tutill b&w

    Richie Tutill, associate director, Jonathan Hendry Architects

    Source:Jonathan Hendry Architects

  • Jh holton studios dg 17

    Holton Studios, Lincolnshire by Jonathan Hendry Architects

    Source:David Grandorge

  • Jh holton studios dg 08

    Holton Studios, Lincolnshire by Jonathan Hendry Architects

    Source:David Grandorge

  • Jh hs dg 03 copy

    Holton Studios, Lincolnshire by Jonathan Hendry Architects

    Source:David Grandorge

  • Jh hs dg 21

    Holton Studios, Lincolnshire by Jonathan Hendry Architects

    Source:David Grandorge

Book now for the AJ Specification webinar on Tuesday 4th August, 10.00 – 11.00am, to hear architects discuss what they are currently specifying for walls, ceilings and partitions

Event details

When Tuesday 4 August 2020, 10.00 – 11.00
Free Register to attend

The Architects’ Journal invites you to join our virtual AJ Specification Live webinar to hear architects discuss what they are currently specifying for walls, ceilings and partitions.

In this webinar, chaired by AJ Architecture editor Rob Wilson, the speakers from three different practices – Coffey Architects, FaulknerBrowns Architects and Jonathan Hendry Architects – will each present and discuss one recent project, exploring their approach to materials and detailing and consider the key issues when it comes to specifying.

The speakers will be Phil Coffey, director, Coffey Architects, Ian Whittle, senior associate architect and Iain Stephenson, associate architectural technologist at FaulknerBrowns Architects and Richie Tutill, associate director, Jonathan Hendry Architects. They will be talking about Coffey Architects’ Apartment Block scheme in London; FaulknerBrowns Architects’ Lower Mountjoy Teaching and Learning Centre in Durham and Jonathan Hendry Architects’ Holton Studios project in Lincolnshire.

The presentations will be followed by a discussion and questions from the audience.

AJ Specification Live is a series of events run by the AJ, providing in-depth information into the design and specification of building components and construction methods. The event is free to attend – register today to confirm your attendance!

Event details

When Tuesday 4 August 2020, 10.00 – 11.00
Free Register to attend

Sponsored by 

Equitone logo strap undercast pms cmyk

Equitone logo strap undercast pms cmyk

Tags

You might also like...

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Discover architecture career opportunities. Search and apply online for your dream job.
Find out more