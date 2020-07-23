Join us for an AJ Specification Live webinar on walls, ceilings and partitions

Book now for the AJ Specification webinar on Tuesday 4th August, 10.00 – 11.00am, to hear architects discuss what they are currently specifying for walls, ceilings and partitions

Event details When Tuesday 4 August 2020, 10.00 – 11.00

Free Register to attend

The Architects’ Journal invites you to join our virtual AJ Specification Live webinar to hear architects discuss what they are currently specifying for walls, ceilings and partitions.

In this webinar, chaired by AJ Architecture editor Rob Wilson, the speakers from three different practices – Coffey Architects, FaulknerBrowns Architects and Jonathan Hendry Architects – will each present and discuss one recent project, exploring their approach to materials and detailing and consider the key issues when it comes to specifying.

The speakers will be Phil Coffey, director, Coffey Architects, Ian Whittle, senior associate architect and Iain Stephenson, associate architectural technologist at FaulknerBrowns Architects and Richie Tutill, associate director, Jonathan Hendry Architects. They will be talking about Coffey Architects’ Apartment Block scheme in London; FaulknerBrowns Architects’ Lower Mountjoy Teaching and Learning Centre in Durham and Jonathan Hendry Architects’ Holton Studios project in Lincolnshire.

The presentations will be followed by a discussion and questions from the audience.

AJ Specification Live is a series of events run by the AJ, providing in-depth information into the design and specification of building components and construction methods. The event is free to attend – register today to confirm your attendance!

