Join us for AJ Specification Live Webinar

Book now for the AJ Specification Webinar next Thursday 28th May, 10.00 – 11.00am to hear architects discuss what they are currently specifying – and the challenges ahead in the changing construction landscape post-lockdown

Event details When Thursday 28 May 2020, 10.00 – 11.00

In this Webinar, chaired by AJ Architecture editor Rob Wilson, the speakers will be asked to present and talk about a recent project, considering the key issues in terms of material and specification and comparing this with current work. This will be followed by discussion of how they are looking to change the way they specify and work with suppliers and manufacturers in the future – from choosing samples to on-site coordination, with questions from the audience.

Speakers will be Stephanie Thum-Bonanno, associate, Delvendahl Martin Architects; Ian O’Brien, founding director, Ian O’Brien Studio and Andrew Macpherson, architect, Moxon Architects. They will be talking about Delvendahl Martin’s KH House project; Ian O’Brien Studio’s The New Steading extension in Perthshire and Moxon Architects on their new HQ for Aberdeenshire Council in Fraserburgh, amongst other projects.

Whether you are specifying architect or a supplier providing products and services to the architecture community, this webinar will include valuable case studies and insight to help you navigate this challenging period.

AJ Specification Live is a series of events run by the AJ, providing in-depth information into the design and specification of building components and construction methods. The event is free to attend – register today to confirm your attendance!