Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

AJ Specification Live

Join us for AJ Specification Live Webinar

Steph lr b&w

Stephanie Thum-Bonanno, associate, Delvendahl Martin Architects

Source:Delvendahl Martin Architects

1/15

Hide caption

  • Steph lr b&w

    Stephanie Thum-Bonanno, associate, Delvendahl Martin Architects

    Source:Delvendahl Martin Architects

  • Kh house 6578

    KH House by Delvendahl Martin Architects

    Source:Tim Crocker

  • Kh house 6412
  • Kh house 6764

    KH House by Delvendahl Martin Architects

    Source:Tim Crocker

  • Kh house 6811

    KH House by Delvendahl Martin Architects

    Source:Tim Crocker

  • iob 01

    Ian O'Brien, founding director, Ian O'Brien Studio

    Source:Ian O'Brien Studio

  • Grep 1019 0032

    The New Steading by Ian O'Brien Studio

    Source:Keith Hunter

  • Grep 1019 0009

    The New Steading by Ian O'Brien Studio

    Source:Keith Hunter

  • Grep 1019 0225

    The New Steading by Ian O'Brien Studio

    Source:Keith Hunter

  • Grep 1019 0078

    The New Steading by Ian O'Brien Studio

    Source:Keith Hunter

  • Profile photo b&w[1]

    Andrew Macpherson, architect, Moxon Architects

    Source:Moxon Architects

  • Moxon fraserburgh © simon kennedy 101

    HQ for Aberdeenshire Council, Fraserburgh by Moxon Architects

    Source:Simon Kennedy

  • Moxon fraserburgh © simon kennedy 171

    HQ for Aberdeenshire Council, Fraserburgh by Moxon Architects

    Source:Simon Kennedy

  • Moxon fraserburgh © simon kennedy 069

    HQ for Aberdeenshire Council, Fraserburgh by Moxon Architects

    Source:Simon Kennedy

  • Moxon fraserburgh © simon kennedy 016

    HQ for Aberdeenshire Council, Fraserburgh by Moxon Architects

    Source:Simon Kennedy

Book now for the AJ Specification Webinar next Thursday 28th May, 10.00 – 11.00am to hear architects discuss what they are currently specifying – and the challenges ahead in the changing construction landscape post-lockdown

Event details

When Thursday 28 May 2020, 10.00 – 11.00
Free Register to attend

In this Webinar, chaired by AJ Architecture editor Rob Wilson, the speakers will be asked to present and talk about a recent project, considering the key issues in terms of material and specification and comparing this with current work. This will be followed by discussion of how they are looking to change the way they specify and work with suppliers and manufacturers in the future – from choosing samples to on-site coordination, with questions from the audience.

Speakers will be Stephanie Thum-Bonanno, associate, Delvendahl Martin Architects; Ian O’Brien, founding director, Ian O’Brien Studio and Andrew Macpherson, architect, Moxon Architects. They will be talking about Delvendahl Martin’s KH House project; Ian O’Brien Studio’s The New Steading extension in Perthshire and Moxon Architects on their new HQ for Aberdeenshire Council in Fraserburgh, amongst other projects. 

Whether you are specifying architect or a supplier providing products and services to the architecture community, this webinar will include valuable case studies and insight to help you navigate this challenging period.

AJ Specification Live is a series of events run by the AJ, providing in-depth information into the design and specification of building components and construction methods. The event is free to attend – register today to confirm your attendance!

Event details

When Thursday 28 May 2020, 10.00 – 11.00
Free Register to attend

Tags

You might also like...

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Discover architecture career opportunities. Search and apply online for your dream job.
Find out more