Join our Technology in Practice webinar

Panellists including Jack Stewart, digital design lead at Hawkins\Brown, will discuss how innovations in technology can help your practice

The free-to-attend webinar, taking place on Wednesday 24 June at 2pm, will consider what you and your practice need to do to stay ahead in terms of digital technology – and discussion areas will include key tech trends such as AI in design.

The panel will also address how you can collaborate better across the industry, where the opportunities in technology lie, and the impact of Covid-19 on digital development.

Stewart leads the digital design studio at Hawkins\Brown, offering support across all projects in the practice and exploring how digital technology can innovate architectural practice. This includes offering focused computation expertise to help resolve design challenges and creating tools to deliver more robust and efficient production information.

Other webinar panellists include Su Butcher, director of communications consultancy Just Practising, who served on the UK BIM Alliance executive for two years and chaired the working group which produced the 2018 report A Fresh Way Forward for Product Data: State of the Nation, addressing the challenge of how information about products is used in construction.

Rob Henderson is director at JDA Architects with more than 20 years’ experience. He has led the architectural studios at JDA since 2008, during which time he has grown the offices in Liverpool and Manchester and has been involved in a broad range of residential and care schemes.

Bret Tushaus, Deltek VP of Product Management, focuses on the changing needs of the architecture industry with a mission to identify new ways technology can solve practices’ operational challenges. Prior to joining Deltek, Tushaus spent 15 years at Eppstein Uhen Architects.

To sign up for the Technology in Practice webinar, run in association with Deltek, please register here.