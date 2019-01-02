John Pawson receives CBE in New Year’s honours

Design Museum refurb architect and revered minimalist John Pawson has been awarded a CBE in the New Year’s honours
Pawson – who worked on the acclaimed revamp of RMJM’s 1962 Commonwealth Institute alongside OMA and Allies and Morrison – was recognised for services to design and architecture.
Other notable works by Pawson range from two London apartments for art dealer Hester van Royen in the 1980s to the Jil Sander store in Tokyo, completed last year.
Also included in the honours was architect Stefanie Stead, director of Yorkshire-based architectural practice Stead & Co and chair of the Construction Industry Council Yorkshire and Humber. She was awarded an MBE for services to architecture and the construction industry.
Crown Estate chief executive Alison Nimmo (pictured below) was made a dame for public service and services to the Exchequer.
The announcements end a year during which Iranian-born British architect Farshid Moussavi was handed an OBE in the Queen’s birthday honours list.
Former RIBA president Jane Duncan was also honoured in the summer. The Buckinghamshire-based architect received an OBE for her services to diversity in the architecture profession.
