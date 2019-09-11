John McAslan + Partners’ £60m power station revamp in Oxford approved

John McAslan + Partners’ proposal to convert a former power station into a new campus for the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School has won planning approval

The £60 million project will transform the former Victorian Osney Power Station on the banks of the River Thames in Central Oxford into a residential teaching facility.

The practice won an international competition for the project two years ago. The Saïd Business School’s Global Leadership Centre will include a large convening space and will include 121 bedrooms for visiting executives.

It also includes flexible meeting spaces, a dining space, and a leisure facility which includes a gym and a multipurpose exercise studio.

Osney Power Station was the city’s first electrical power plant, open from 1892 to 1968. It was acquired by the University in 1969 and until 2010 operated as a research laboratory for the Department of Engineering Science.

Funding for the project came from Saïd Business School’s naming founder, Wafic Saïd, who gifted £15 million to support the redevelopment.

According to local press reports, the original plans were scaled back following feedback from Oxford planners.

John McAslan said: ’Our vision is to harness the existing building’s distinctive characteristics, ensuring the powerful internal volume of the Power Station is retained as an open ‘agora’ – a vibrant collegiate quad at the heart of the facility for the interaction and exchange of ideas, while the residential amenities celebrate the exterior setting of the landscape, enhancing the external aspect and optimising views.’

The scheme is expected to start on site in early 2020.

Show Fullscreen The existing Osney Power Station Source: Shutterstock The existing Osney Power Station



