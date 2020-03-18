Jeremy King wins approval for addition to house above Walmer Castle

Jeremy King Architects has been given the go-ahead for a new extension to an early Victorian house on the cliff above Walmer Castle and beach in east Kent

The scheme will see an existing self-contained annexe to the original Glen Hill House replaced with a new accommodation wing dressed in ashlar stone.

According to the Deal-based practice, the large detached house was built in 1842 by an ancestor of the current owners and has remained in the family. An ’architecturally awkward’ three-bedroom annexe, which will be demolished, was constructed in 1899.

A spokesperson said: ’The project is seen as a legacy for future generations of the family to enjoy.’

Work is expected to start on site this October.

Show Fullscreen Jeremy king collage Existing left - as proposed right

Project data

Location Walmer, Kent

Local authority Dover District Council

Type of project Replacement Extension

Client Private

Architect Jeremy King Architects

Heritage consultant Planning Heritage Limited

Gross internal floor area 190m²

Budget Undisclosed

Planning approved February 2020

Detail design March-September 2020

Out to tender September/October 2020

Start on site Beginning of 2021