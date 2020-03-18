Jeremy King wins approval for addition to house above Walmer Castle

Jeremy King Architects has been given the go-ahead for a new extension to an early Victorian house on the cliff above Walmer Castle and beach in east Kent
The scheme will see an existing self-contained annexe to the original Glen Hill House replaced with a new accommodation wing dressed in ashlar stone.
According to the Deal-based practice, the large detached house was built in 1842 by an ancestor of the current owners and has remained in the family. An ’architecturally awkward’ three-bedroom annexe, which will be demolished, was constructed in 1899.
A spokesperson said: ’The project is seen as a legacy for future generations of the family to enjoy.’
Work is expected to start on site this October.
Project data
Location Walmer, Kent
Local authority Dover District Council
Type of project Replacement Extension
Client Private
Architect Jeremy King Architects
Heritage consultant Planning Heritage Limited
Gross internal floor area 190m²
Budget Undisclosed
Planning approved February 2020
Detail design March-September 2020
Out to tender September/October 2020
Start on site Beginning of 2021
Model 01
