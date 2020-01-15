Jenrick overrules planning inspector and approves PLP’s £1bn Westferry Printworks

Housing minister Robert Jenrick has handed permission to PLP’s £1 billion Westferry Printworks scheme, despite its being slated by experts, including his own planning inspector

The developer, media tycoon-turned-property developer Richard Desmond, now has permission to build a 1,524-home community with shops, banks, bars, offices and restaurants on the Isle of Dogs site in east London.

The scheme includes five stepped towers – the largest standing at 44 storeys – which provide a total of 282 affordable homes alongside the market-price housing.

The appeal, launched in April last year, was prompted by Tower Hamlets Borough Council’s nondetermination of the application. A month later Tower Hamlets voted to reject the scheme, which also faced opposition from neighbouring Greenwich Borough Council as well as the Greater London Authority (GLA).

An earlier proposal for the site, also by PLP, featured just 772 homes and was given planning permission by Boris Johnson in his last week as Mayor of London in 2016.

Following a 12-day planning inquiry in August and September, veteran planning inspector David Prentis published a damning 141-page report which heavily criticised the latest designs. Prentis advised Jenrick not to give the scheme planning permission, concluding:

It would ‘fail to preserve’ the setting of Tower Bridge, the Grade I-listed Old Royal Naval College and the Maritime Greenwich World Heritage Site

It would ‘be harmful to the character and appearance of the area’

It would ‘be harmful to the recreational use of Millwall Outer Dock for sailing’, due to its effect on the microclimate and wind turbulence

It would ‘not provide the maximum reasonable amount of affordable housing’

That conflicts with the local development plan ‘are of such significance that the proposal should be regarded as being in conflict with the development plan as a whole’.

In its submission to Prentis, the GLA added: ‘Insufficient attention has been paid to any factor other than seeking to maximise the amount of market housing in the scheme’.

And it said that one of the key factors ignored in the ‘overweening ambition’ of the applicant was ‘making good places for people to live in’.

Tower Hamlets also slated the scheme in its submission to Prentis, saying the scheme ‘breached virtually all the design principles identified in the development plan.’



But in a letter sent this week to planning consultant DP9, who are working with PLP and Desmond, a spokesperson for Jenrick said the secretary of state ‘disagrees with the inspector’s conclusions and disagrees with his recommendation’.

While Jenrick agreed with many of the points raised by Prentis, the spokesperson said, he found that ‘the identified harms when taken together are outweighed by the benefits of the proposal in terms of additional housing units [compared to the earlier consented scheme] and additional employment during construction’.

The decision will be a boon for PLP, which made seven redundancies last year and told the AJ it was facing ‘a challenging and uncertain time’.

The practice saw a 3.5 per cent drop in its turnover last year. Work on its 278m City of London tower, 22 Bishopsgate, is due to finish later this year.

Show Fullscreen PLP Westferry revised scheme September 2018 PLP Westferry revised scheme September 2018



