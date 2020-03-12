Jenrick expands permitted development rights to allow demolition without permission

The government has announced it is widening controversial permitted development rights so developers can demolish empty buildings and replace them with new-build housing – without planning permission

The new permitted development right (PDR) was one of a number of ‘planning freedoms’ aimed at speeding up housing delivery announced in the Commons today by housing secretary Robert Jenrick.

Jenrick said the government planned to launch a consultation on the detail of the new right, which will allow vacant commercial, industrial and residential buildings to be replaced with ‘well-designed new residential units’ that ‘meet natural light standards’.

A previously trailed version of the new PDR only covered office blocks, but even that was widely condemned by critics of the planning rule who argue office-to-residential conversions have already led to swathes of ‘21st-century slums’.

The government has committed to a review of the quality of homes delivered through office-to-residential conversions, but this has yet to be published.

The expansion comes as the government unveiled its proposals for a ‘first principles’ rethink of the planning system as set out in a document, Planning for the Future, which detailed proposals for a new zonal approach, and reform of planning fees.

Jenrick also announced the government would launch a register of brownfield sites, which will map out unused land and will require all local authorities to have up-to-date Local Plans in place by December 2023.

2. Expansion of permitted development rights is an unmitigated disaster for many communities - yet instead of stopping this harmful policy, govt is proposing to extend PDR under banner of ‘planning freedoms’ to allow upwards extension & demolition without full planning permission — Helen Hayes (@helenhayes_) March 12, 2020

The demolish and rebuild PDR was announced alongside another PDR: to build upwards on existing buildings by up to two storeys, which is set to come into force this summer.

jenrick Robert Jenrick

Consultations on both planning reforms were initially announced in last year’s budget and proceeded to reveal a lack of support for the demolish and rebuild policy.

A consultation response published in May 2019 showed that less than a third of respondents thought a permitted development right for the demolition and replacement of commercial buildings was possible.

’Generally, it was considered that such a right would go beyond what is capable of [being delivered] or appropriate to be delivered through a national permitted development right,’ the document said.

However, this consultation was only for commercial blocks, while the latest plans encompass residential and industrial buildings too.

The government’s permitted development plans would make it easier to build the slums of the future

Reacting to the planning announcement, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) said given its net-zero commitment, it was ‘bizarre’ that the government was proposing making it easier to demolish existing buildings instead of retrofitting.

‘It isn’t green or sustainable for our planet … something ministers have been repeatedly told,’

This was echoed by the RIBA’s executive director of professional services, Adrian Dobson, who said there was a ‘fundamental contradiction’ between the government’s professed commitment to quality and its plans to further expand permitted development.

‘Current rules allow developers to create housing which fails to meet even the most basic spatial, quality and environmental standards,’ he said. ‘Rather than driving a “green housing revolution”, the government’s plans to allow the demolition and replacement of industrial and commercial property with housing under permitted development would make it easier to build the slums of the future.’

Jenrick said his long-awaited planning white paper would be published this spring along with the government’s response to the Building Better, Building Beautiful Commission.

The planning reforms will include good design and place-making ‘at the heart of the new system’ and will champion tree-lined streets, a ‘fast track for beauty’ planning route and a commitment to lower carbon emissions in all new homes.