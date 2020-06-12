Jenrick ducks ‘cash for favours’ debate about Westferry Printworks decision

Housing secretary Robert Jenrick failed to attend the House of Commons for an urgent question on his unlawful decision to approve PLP’s Westferry Printworks scheme

Jenrick, who instead sent his junior colleague Christopher Pincher to face MPs yesterday, is coming under increasing scrutiny over his controversial decision to overrule the planning inspector and approve the 1,524-home east London development in January.

Last month the government admitted Jenrick’s approval was ‘unlawful by reason of apparent bias’, his decision coming just 24 hours before Tower Hamlets’ revised Community Infrastructure Levy rates came into force on 15 January, which would have cost the developer, Northern & Shell, an extra £40 million.

The housing secretary’s planning permission has now been quashed.

It has since emerged that Northern & Shell’s owner, Richard Desmond, had brought up the planning appeal when he had sat next to Jenrick at a £900-a-ticket Conservative fundraising dinner in November and subsequently donated £12,000 to the Conservative Party in February.

Yesterday (11 June) shadow communities secretary Steve Reed told MPs the debacle raised ‘grave concerns about cash for favours’ and undermined confidence in the government’s forthcoming overhaul of the planning system.

‘If [Jenrick] wants to restore trust he must publish all documents about this decision,’ he said. ‘The integrity of the planning process cannot be auctioned off at Conservative party fundraisers.’

Alan Brown, the SNP’s infrastructure spokespersons, also laid into the minister, saying: ‘This is like the Dominic Cummings affair – it’s a minister defending the indefensible.’ He added: ‘This is a matter that simple stinks.’

In response, Pincher repeatedly stated that the reason for Jenrick’s decision was outlined in his letter to the applicant, which was published in January. He pointed out that housing secretaries in recent years have gone against the advice of their planning inspectors about 20 per cent of the time.

Pincher also said that ministers had no knowledge of any political donations made to their party, meaning that Desmond’s donations could not have influenced Jenrick’s decision. He repeated Jenrick’s assertion that he had immediately turned down a conversation about the planning appeal when Desmond brought it up at the November dinner.

Clive Betts, chair of the housing select committee, asked whether the government would hand over documents relating to the Westferry decision if his committee did investigate Jenrick’s decision. Pincher said that the government would ‘happily consider’ any request made by his select committee.

John Biggs, mayor of Tower Hamlets, said later yesterday that he hoped the select committee would ‘seriously consider launching an inquiry into this matter’. He added: ‘Instead of sending a junior minister to respond to questions, the secretary of state should come clean and publish all of the advice and documentation related to his Westferry decision.’