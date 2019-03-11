Jeffrey Bell submits plans for 23-storey Eccles tower

Manchester practice Jeffrey Bell Architects has submitted plans for a 23-storey residential tower on the outskirts of the city

Backed by Silverlane Developments, the £50 million Church Street scheme near Eccles railway station features 272 apartments as well as commerical and retail space on the ground floor.

If approved by Salford City Council later this year, the plans will see existing buildings on the plot demolished, including a furniture store and smaller shops. Jeffrey Bell Architects believes Eccles is ’likely to see a similar scale of growth to that being seen across the strategic areas of city centre Salford, MediaCityUK and The Quays’.

’The city council is committed to the regeneration of all of Salford’s town centres, recognising the role they play in serving the needs of surrounding residential communities and as centres of economic growth and employment,’ said the practice in a statement.

’Eccles town centre is now the focus of a major regeneration effort to take advantage of the wealth of positive features and the huge potential for improvement.’

The Jeffrey Bell proposals feature a two-storey colonnade at ground level, which the practice said ’defines the edges of the site to which they relate’ and ’helps offsets any potential perception of this building as an island object’.

’The architectural character and language of the new building is drawn from relevant and important local history; textile warehouses, coal mining and engineering,’ added the practice.

’By drawing on the warehouse typology, interpreted into a modern architectural language, the new building through its scale, layered façade and detailing will contribute positively to the local and wider context. An external language of brick, masonry and metalwork with deep-set window reveals reflects a more robust, converted industrial aesthetic.’

The practice said the base of the colonnade piers were formed from a dark grey black masonry that resembled coal emerging from beneath the ground. It added that the courtyard space within the building was more domestic and ‘almost mews-like’.

’The proposals is an identifiable 23 storey landmark development; a development that will create a distinctive new identity for the town as a whole,’ said the firm.