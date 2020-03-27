Jaws-dropping: Sharkitecture wins Antepavilion 4 contest

A family of six ‘leaping and lunging’ sharks has won the Architecture Foundation’s 2020 Antepavilion contest for a £25,000 floating installation in Hackney, north-east London

The winning proposal by architect Jaimie Shorten was inspired by Oxford’s iconic Headington Shark, which was the subject of a long-running planning dispute.

The sharks, to be installed in the canal outside Columbia and Brunswick Wharf, will feature audio equipment allowing them to sing lectures on architecture and urbanism.

They can also be reconfigured to mimic a variety of well-known arrangements such as Théodore Gerricault’s The Raft of the Medusa or a ‘social distancing’-type scenario. The Headington Shark, installed in 1986, was the subject of a lengthy removal campaign by Oxford City Council but was eventually saved by the Department of the Environment, which concluded ‘the shark is not in harmony with its surroundings, but then it is not intended to be in harmony with them’.

The anonymous competition – now in its fourth year – invited radical visions for a new structure to stand on a series of interlocking NATO steel pontoons outside the Grade II-listed Hoxton Docks complex on the Regent’s Canal.

This year’s competition, backed by historic regeneration specialist Shiva, sought to raise debate over the ‘authoritarian’ nature of planning decisions following an attempt by Hackney Council to have the first and third Antepavilion structures – by PUP Architects and Maich Swift Architects respectively – removed from the roof of the warehouse.

Also on the shortlist for this year’s Antepavilion was a floating bridge by Brussels-based Studio Emile, a community garden by emerging practice Sticks and Stones, a waterborne roofscape by bvlt of Brussels and a teahouse by Akasaki Verhoeven.

The Headington Shark, Oxford Source: Image by Temporalata The Headington Shark, Oxford

Judges included Andy Groarke of Carmody Groarke Architects; Bushra Mohamed of David Kohn Architects; Shiva founder Russell Gray; Madeline Kessler, Unscene Architecture co-founder and co-curator of the British Pavilion at the 2020 Venice Biennale; Gerry O’Brien of AKTii; Antepavilion 2019 winner Ted Swift of Maich Swift; and Architecture Foundation director Ellis Woodman.

The two-storey Columbia Wharf and its neighbour Brunswick Wharf were originally home to the Gas Light and Coke Company, but were transformed into artist studios almost 20 years ago and are now known as Hoxton Docks. The two buildings, at 53-55 Laburnum Street, overlook Haggerston Baths and BDP’s 2008 Bridge Academy.

The five shortlisted teams each received a £600 honorarium and worked with structural engineer AKT II to develop a construction strategy during the competition’s second phase. A total of 135 applications were received to the competition.

Shorten will now receive £10,000 along with £15,000 worth of materials and labour to deliver his scheme, which is expected to be constructed in the autumn if public health conditions allow.