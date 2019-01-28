Unsupported browser

International names shortlisted for Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture

28 January, 2019 By

© hannah assouline

Lina Ghotmeh of Lina Ghotmeh Architecture, based in Paris, France

Source:Hannah Assouline

  • © hannah assouline

    Lina Ghotmeh of Lina Ghotmeh Architecture, based in Paris, France

    Source:Hannah Assouline

  • 2018 05 02 lina ghotmeh stone gardens by joe landou

    Stone Garden housing in Beirut by Lina Ghotmeh

    Source:joe Landou

  • Ted'a arquitectes irene pérez photographer hisao suzuki

    Irene Pérez of TEd’A Arquitectes, based in Palma de Mallorca, Spain

    Source:Hisao Suzuki

  • Ted'a arquitectes orsonnens 15 hr photo luis diaz diaz

    School in Orsonnens by TEd'A Arquitectes

    Source:Luis Diaz Diaz

  • 05 karamukkuo51546 kuo

    Jeannette Kuo of Karamuk Kuo, based in Zürich, Switzerland

  • Jeannette kuo house on slope model

    Jeannette Kuo of Karamuk Kuo - model of house on a slope

  • Xu tiantian

    Xu Tiantian of DnA, based in Beijing, China

  • Dushan leisure center

    Dushan leisure center by Xu Tiantian of DnA

The AJ can reveal the four rising stars in the running for the 2019 Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture

The shortlisted architects for this year’s prize, which recognises excellence in design women designers with a bright future under the age of 45, come from France, Spain, Switzerland and China 

The award was renamed in memory of the late Moira Gemmill, director of design at the V&A and latterly director of capital programmes at the Royal Collection Trust, and has a £10,000 first prize.

The shortlist

  • Lina Ghotmeh of Lina Ghotmeh Architecture, based in Paris, France
  • Irene Pérez of TEd’A Arquitectes, based in Palma de Mallorca, Spain
  • Xu Tiantian of DnA, based in Beijing, China
  • Jeannette Kuo of Karamuk Kuo, based in Zürich, Switzerland

Previous winners include London-based Julia King in 2014, the founders of vPPR in 2015, Mexicans Ambrosi Etchegaray in 2016 and Rozana Montiel in 2017 and Gloria Cabral from Paraguay in 2018.

All shortlisted candidates will present to our world-renowned judging panel and the winners of will be announced at the AJ/AR Women in Architecture Luncheon at The Savoy on Friday 1 March.

