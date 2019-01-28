International names shortlisted for Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture

The AJ can reveal the four rising stars in the running for the 2019 Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture
The shortlisted architects for this year’s prize, which recognises excellence in design women designers with a bright future under the age of 45, come from France, Spain, Switzerland and China
The award was renamed in memory of the late Moira Gemmill, director of design at the V&A and latterly director of capital programmes at the Royal Collection Trust, and has a £10,000 first prize.
The shortlist
- Lina Ghotmeh of Lina Ghotmeh Architecture, based in Paris, France
- Irene Pérez of TEd’A Arquitectes, based in Palma de Mallorca, Spain
- Xu Tiantian of DnA, based in Beijing, China
- Jeannette Kuo of Karamuk Kuo, based in Zürich, Switzerland
Previous winners include London-based Julia King in 2014, the founders of vPPR in 2015, Mexicans Ambrosi Etchegaray in 2016 and Rozana Montiel in 2017 and Gloria Cabral from Paraguay in 2018.
All shortlisted candidates will present to our world-renowned judging panel and the winners of will be announced at the AJ/AR Women in Architecture Luncheon at The Savoy on Friday 1 March.
