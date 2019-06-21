In pictures: UK’s largest practices celebrate at AJ100 awards

The UK’s biggest architecture practices came out to celebrate the winners of the annual AJ100 awards at a ceremony held at the Tower of London on Wednesday

More than 500 architects, clients and industry figures turned out to find out which practices had made it into the AJ’s 100-strong list of the nation’s largest firms.

The league table was topped by Foster + Partners for the eighth year running, while Grimshaw won both the 2019 Practice of the Year title and the Building of the Year award for its ‘hugely impressive’ London Bridge station.

The prestigious Contribution to the Profession award was handed to dRMM’s Sadie Morgan, who has been chair of the independent design panel for High Speed 2 since 2015 and is one of 10 National Infrastructure Commissioners.

The Clients’ Choice Award went to HTA Design, while the Fastest Growing Practice award went to Darling Associates.

Architype was named Sustainable Practice of the Year, with Allies and Morrison highly commended in this category. JTP picked up the award for Employer of the Year.

Other awards included Best Use of Technology, which was won by Bryden Wood for its forward-thinking Creative Technologies team, which has developed a trio of potentially industry-changing projects including an open-source school design web app.

The keynote speaker was BBM Sustainable Design director, Duncan Baker-Brown.