In pictures: UK’s largest practices celebrate at AJ100 awards

21 June, 2019 By

Dsc 139

Sadie Morgan at the AJ100 in 2019

  • Dsc 139

    Sadie Morgan at the AJ100 in 2019

  • Dsc 174 copy

    All the 2019 AJ100 award winners

  • Dsc 031

    AJ100 at the Tower of London (June 2019)

  • Dsc 052
  • Dsc 034

    The AJ's senior account manager Francesco Verdusco with Mark Poulain of Roca and Angela Dapper of Grimshaw

  • Dsc 045

    Katie Atkinson (left), Grimshaw's HR Manager in London, with the practice's Angela Dapper and Emily Watts

  • Dsc 065

    Patrik Schumacher of ZHA

  • Dsc 033

    Elizabeth Burke with Tim Fitch from Invennt and the AJ's James Priest

  • Dsc 193
  • Dsc 194

    Heinz Richardson of Jestico + Whiles with Annalie Salisbury from Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery Trust and Carole Stewart from Ealing Council - AJ100 Client of the Year winners

  • Dsc 195

    Jinny Kyung from Conran and Saoirse Walsh from Roca

  • Dsc 198
  • Dsc 199

    Mark Middleton of Grimshaw (left) with Labour London Assembly member Tom Copley (centre) and the AJ's Will Hurst (right)

  • Dsc 201 copy

    Roca's Danny Hogan and Jon Bond with Sasha Stupar from EPR

  • Dsc 202 copy

    Liz Burke with Claire Donald from Scott Brownrigg

  • Dsc 208 copy

    Liam Buxton and David Bromell from Roca with guest

  • Dsc 037
  • Dsc 087

    John Assael and Emma Taylor of Assael Architecture

  • Dsc 051
  • Dsc 074

    EPR Architects

  • Sadie morgan with emily booth

    dRMM's and Contribution to the Profession award-winner Sadie Morgan with AJ editor Emily Booth

  • Aj100 2019 (10)

    Architectural Collaboration of the Year: Squire + Partners with SAWA (Socially Active Workshop Architecture)

  • Dsc 172 copy

    Practice of the Year: Grimshaw

  • Aj100 2019 (12)

    Scott Brownrigg’s Design Delivery Unit - AJ100 Executive Architect of the Year 2019

  • Aj100 2019 (2)
  • Aj100 2019 (4)
  • Aj100 2019 (14)

    Client of the Year winner: Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery Trust and Ealing Council [with architect Jestico + Whiles]

  • Aj100 2019 (7)

    Clients’ Choice award winner: HTA Design

  • Dsc 109

    Jonathan Clark of Arney Fender Katsalidis picking up the award for this year’s highest-placed new member, entering the AJ100 at equal 59th place

  • Dsc 102

    AJ editor Emily Booth

  • Aj100 2019 (3)

    Keynote speaker Duncan Baker-Brown of BBM Architects

  • Aj100 2019 (9)

    Rob Partridge, director at AKT II

  • Aj100 2019 (6)

    The AJ's architecture editor Rob Wilson

  • Aj100 2019 (13)

    AJ news editor Richard Waite

  • Aj100 2019 (1)

    Tim Fitch from Invennt

  • Dsc 135 copy

    The AJ's Hannah Buckley with Kay Gurung and Gordana Pavlovic from SAS International

  • Dsc 028

    The AJ's Hannah Buckley with Lisa Hale from Marketing Excellence

  • Dsc 204 copy
  • Dsc 205 copy
  • Dsc 211 copy
The UK’s biggest architecture practices came out to celebrate the winners of the annual AJ100 awards at a ceremony held at the Tower of London on Wednesday

More than 500 architects, clients and industry figures turned out to find out which practices had made it into the AJ’s 100-strong list of the nation’s largest firms.

The league table was topped by Foster + Partners for the eighth year running, while Grimshaw won both the 2019 Practice of the Year title and the Building of the Year award for its ‘hugely impressive’ London Bridge station.

The prestigious Contribution to the Profession award was handed to dRMM’s Sadie Morgan, who has been chair of the independent design panel for High Speed 2 since 2015 and is one of 10 National Infrastructure Commissioners.

The Clients’ Choice Award went to HTA Design, while the Fastest Growing Practice award went to Darling Associates.

Architype was named Sustainable Practice of the Year, with Allies and Morrison highly commended in this category. JTP picked up the award for Employer of the Year.

Other awards included Best Use of Technology, which was won by Bryden Wood for its forward-thinking Creative Technologies team, which has developed a trio of potentially industry-changing projects including an open-source school design web app.

The keynote speaker was BBM Sustainable Design director, Duncan Baker-Brown.

Winners of the 2019 AJ100 Awards

Contribution to the Profession Sadie Morgan
Practice of the Year Grimshaw
Building of the Year London Bridge station by Grimshaw
Sustainable Practice of the Year Architype
International Practice of the Year Foster + Partners
Architectural Collaboration of the Year Squire + Partners
Executive Architect of the Year Scott Brownrigg’s Design Delivery Unit
Clients’ Choice HTA Design
Fastest Growing Practice Darling Associates
Best Use of Technology Bryden Wood
Client of the Year Pitzhanger Manor Gallery Trust and Ealing Council (nominated by Jestico + Whiles)

