In pictures: UK’s biggest practices celebrate at AJ100 awards

14 June, 2018 By

    RIBA president Ben Derbyshire

The UK’s biggest architecture practices came out in force yesterday evening to celebrate the winners of the annual AJ100 awards at a ceremony held at the Tower of London

More than 700 architects, clients and industry figures turned out to find out which practices had made it into the AJ’s 100-long list of the largest firms.

The league table was topped by Foster + Partners for the seventh year running, while AHMM scooped Practice of the Year.

The Building of the Year award was awarded to the ‘bold, brave and transformational’ Here East by Hawkins\Brown.

The awards recognised David Adjaye with a Contribution to the Profession award.

Gongs were also picked up by HTA Design which won Employer of the Year, while Grimshaw won International Practice of the Year and Pollard Thomas Edwards picked up Sustainable Practice of the Year. 

Níall McLaughlin gave a keynote speech at the showpiece event, in which he spoke about the challenges facing architectural education and put forward his ideas for ‘limetime learning’. 

’The simple proposition I want to put forward is that the day you come into first year and start as a student you begin as an architectural practitioner who has a duty to the world of architectural practice. You begin to learn and you don’t stop learning practice until you retire.’

The full list of winners

  • Contribution to the Profession: David Adjaye
  • Practice of the Year: AHMM
  • Building of the Year: Here East by Hawkins\Brown
  • Sustainable Practice of the Year: Pollard Thomas Edwards
  • International Practice of the Year: Grimshaw
  • Employer of the Year: HTA Design
  • Client of the Year: Bloomberg
  • Executive Architect of the Year: jmarchitects
  • Architectural Collaboration of the Year: Ryder Architecture with Gateshead College, Gateshead Council, Arup, Brims Construction, Cundall, FaulknerBrowns, Sir Robert McAlpine, Tolent, 3e and xsite architecture, for PlanBEE
  • Best Use of Technology: Hawkins\Brown
  • Clients’ Choice: EPR Architects
  • Fastest Growing Practice of the Year: bptw partnership
  • New Member of the Year: rg+p

You might also like...

