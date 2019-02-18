Unsupported browser

In pictures: celebrating the AJ Specification Awards in Manchester

18 February, 2019

The first-ever AJ Specification Awards were held at The Principal, Manchester, on Friday 15 February

The new awards celebrate outstanding working relationships between architects, manufacturers and suppliers across 12 categories, ranging from Bathrooms to Technology. 

Winners included John Robertson Architects’ use of faience cladding to transform a tired office building; a modular system for a prefabricated residential tower by Metropolitan Workshop; and the asphalt used for the landscaping at AECOM’s North West Cambridge development.

The judges looked for entries that effectively demonstrated the design challenge and how a particular product or material was used to meet it, as well as evidence of how the architect worked with the supplier or manufacturer to achieve a successful outcome. 

To see the full list of winners, click here

