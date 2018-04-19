Unsupported browser

In pictures: celebrating the AJ Small Projects 2018 winners

19 April, 2018 By

    FBCBS's Ian Taylor

  • Aj small projects 400

    People's Choice winners Matt + Fiona

  • Aj small projects 405

    Trevor Horne of Trevor Horne Architect picking up his commendation for PEER Gallery and Pocket Park

  • Aj small projects 403

    Lee Ivett from Baxendale picking up his commendation for Riverside Solidarity

  • Aj small projects 407

    Donald Matheson and James Bailey of Matheson Whiteley win AJ Small Projects 2018

  • Judging the AJ Small Projects 2018 at FCBS' studios in London

    Judging the AJ Small Projects 2018 at FCBS' studios in London

    The AJ Small Projects exhibition

    The AJ Small Projects exhibition

    The AJ Small Projects exhibition

Last night the finalists in the AJ’s annual Small Projects awards – and their friends – gathered in central London to find out who had won this year’s prize

The 2018 title was handed to London-based Matheson Whiteley for its £93,000 wedge-shaped extension to a semi-detached Victorian townhouse in Hackney (pictured below) at the packed event at Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios’ London office.

The winning practice took home a cheque for £2,500 for the award, which is now in its 23rd year and celebrates innovative projects built on a budget of less than £250,000.

The judges also highly commended two schemes: Baxendale’s Riverside Solidarity and the PEER Gallery and Pocket Park by Trevor Horne Architects.

The jury comprised Takero Shimazaki, director of Takero Shimazaki Architects; last year’s winner Kate Darby, principal of Kate Darby Architects; Lendlease’s Jonathan Emery; AJ sustainability editor Hattie Hartman and was chaired by AJ architecture editor Rob Wilson. 

Photography by Theo Wood.

AJ Small Projects is run in association with Marley Eternit

