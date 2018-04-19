In pictures: celebrating the AJ Small Projects 2018 winners

Last night the finalists in the AJ’s annual Small Projects awards – and their friends – gathered in central London to find out who had won this year’s prize
The 2018 title was handed to London-based Matheson Whiteley for its £93,000 wedge-shaped extension to a semi-detached Victorian townhouse in Hackney (pictured below) at the packed event at Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios’ London office.
The winning practice took home a cheque for £2,500 for the award, which is now in its 23rd year and celebrates innovative projects built on a budget of less than £250,000.
The judges also highly commended two schemes: Baxendale’s Riverside Solidarity and the PEER Gallery and Pocket Park by Trevor Horne Architects.
The jury comprised Takero Shimazaki, director of Takero Shimazaki Architects; last year’s winner Kate Darby, principal of Kate Darby Architects; Lendlease’s Jonathan Emery; AJ sustainability editor Hattie Hartman and was chaired by AJ architecture editor Rob Wilson.
Photography by Theo Wood.
AJ Small Projects is run in association with Marley Eternit
