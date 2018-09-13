In pictures: celebrating the AJ Retrofit Awards 2018

The most talented architects leading the way in the skilful reuse of the nation’s existing building stock gathered last night to celebrate the AJ Retrofit Awards 2018

Ian Ritchie Architects’ reworking of the Royal Academy of Music was named AJ Retrofit of the Year 2018 at the event held in The Brewery in the City of London

The scheme also took home the top prize in the Cultural: Performance and Events category,

Among the other winners were Dow Jones’s Garden Museum in the Cultural: Museums and Galleries category; Tonkin Liu’s Old Shed New House in the three House categories; Zeitz MOCAA, the Cape Town gallery created by Heatherwick Studio from disused grain silos, which won best International Project; and AHMM’s reworking of BBC Television Centre in the Listed Buildings: £5 million or over category.

The yearly AJ Retrofit Awards programme is one of the most highly regarded in UK architecture and celebrates the design, engineering and construction excellence that prolongs and improves the life of our built world.