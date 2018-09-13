Unsupported browser

In pictures: celebrating the AJ Retrofit Awards 2018

13 September, 2018 By

AJ Retrofit Awards 2018 - all the winners celebrate together

AJ Retrofit Awards 2018 - all the winners celebrate together

  • AJ Retrofit Awards 2018 - all the winners celebrate together

    AJ Retrofit Awards 2018 - all the winners celebrate together

  • Dsc 102

    AJ Retrofit Awards 2018 - at the Brewery in London

  • Dsc 085

    AJ editor Emily Booth

  • Chris Costelloe, director of the Victorian Society

    Chris Costelloe, director of the Victorian Society

  • Dsc 105

    Winner of Hotel, Retail and Leisure Building of the Year - SODA Studio pick up the award for Kettner’s Townhouse and Soho House Greek Street

  • Dsc 107

    Winner of Health Building of the Year - Fetal Medicine Research Institute by A21 Architects

  • Dsc 110

    Winner of International Project of the Year - Zeitz MOCAA, South Africa by Heatherwick Studio

  • Dsc 116

    Winner of Higher and Further Education Building of the Year - Haverstock collect the award for its Alexandra Centre in north London

  • Dsc 118

    Winner of Office of the Year under 2,000m² category: Knox Bhavan take the prize for the reworking of a former shop and warehouse and its conversion into their own studio

  • Dsc 120

    Winner of Office of the Year, 2,000m² – 5,000m² category: De Beauvoir Block by Henley Halebrown - pictured with Emily Booth and AJ sustainability editor Hattie Hartman

  • Dsc 122

    Winner of office of the Year 5,000m² – 10,000m² category: Squire & Partners pick up the prize for The Department Store - the conversion of a shop into a new office for the practice

  • Dsc 123

    Winner of Office of the Year over 10,000m² category: Roger Hawkins with the Hawkins\Brown team collect the award for Here East from the AJ's Hannah Buckley (pictured right)

  • Dsc 125

    Winner of House of the Year - under £250,000: St John Rye by Marta Nowicka @ DOM Stay & Live

  • Dsc 127

    Winner of house of the Year - £250,000 – £500,000 categoy: Old Shed New House by Tonkin Liu

  • Dsc 129

    Winner of the House of the Year over £500,000 category: McLaren.Excell take home the award for Downshire Hill, the restoration and extension of a listed semi-detached early 18th century house in Hampstead.

  • Dsc 131

    Winner of housing project of the year, under £5 million category: Paxton House by alma-nac. Emily Booth with alma-nac's Caspar Rodgers and former RIBA president Jane Duncan.

  • Dsc 133

    Winner of housing project of the year over £5 million - Quadrant 4 by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

  • Dsc 136

    Cultural Building of the Year: Museums and Galleries category winner: Garden Museum by Dow Jones Architects

  • Dsc 139

    Royal Academy of Music – The Susie Sainsbury Theatre and Angela Burgess Recital Hall by Ian Ritchie Architects: winner – Cultural Buildings: Performance and Events

  • Dsc 141

    Listed Building of the Year: under £5 million, category winner: Rankinfraser Landscape Architecture collect their prize for The Dunbar Battery

  • Dsc 145

    Retrofit of the Year: Royal Academy of Music – The Susie Sainsbury Theatre and Angela Burgess Recital Hall. Prize for the overall winner collected by Ian Ritchie Architects

  • Dsc 082

    Sam Jacob at the AJ Retrofit Awards 2018

  • John McCrae of ORMS at the Retrofit Awards 2018

    John McCrae of ORMS at the Retrofit Awards 2018

    Nick Stimpson, managing director, EMAP

The most talented architects leading the way in the skilful reuse of the nation’s existing building stock gathered last night to celebrate the AJ Retrofit Awards 2018  

Ian Ritchie Architects’ reworking of the Royal Academy of Music was named AJ Retrofit of the Year 2018 at the event held in The Brewery in the City of London

The scheme also took home the top prize in the Cultural: Performance and Events category, 

Among the other winners were Dow Jones’s Garden Museum in the Cultural: Museums and Galleries category; Tonkin Liu’s Old Shed New House in the three House categories; Zeitz MOCAA, the Cape Town gallery created by Heatherwick Studio from disused grain silos, which won best International Project; and AHMM’s reworking of BBC Television Centre in the Listed Buildings: £5 million or over category.

The yearly AJ Retrofit Awards programme is one of the most highly regarded in UK architecture and celebrates the design, engineering and construction excellence that prolongs and improves the life of our built world.

