‘Imploding’ ARB rocked by double resignation

The Architects Registration Board (ARB) has been hit by the shock departures of both its chair and its chief executive

Last week the board said it had accepted the resignation of Karen Holmes, the ARB’s registrar and chief executive for the past five years. Holmes had been at the ARB for more than two decades.

Her exit has now been followed by the resignation of board chair Alison White, an experienced non-executive director with ‘a wealth of regulatory experience’, who had only been in the role since April 2019.

The ARB has given no further details about why either resigned. Asked whether the exits were linked, a spokesperson said: ‘We cannot comment on individual members of staff or board members, including making any comment on their reasons for leaving.’

In a press release issued by the board, the regulator said that Marc Stoner, previously the ARB’s head of finance and resources, had assumed the role of acting chief executive and registrar, and that the process of appointing a permanent replacement for Holmes had begun.

In respect of White, the ARB announced it would be electing a temporary chair later this week ‘from its highly qualified and competent board members, to ensure continuity of good governance, stability, and leadership’.

Responding to the news, Ian Salisbury, a long-term ARB critic and former elected ARB board member, said: ‘Something has clearly gone extraordinarily wrong with the ARB. I cannot think that it has ever been a pleasant place to work but, with the chair of the board and the chief executive and registrar going almost at the same moment, it is clear that the place is at last imploding.

‘And if those two departures are not enough, two of its four departments are without heads. Am I surprised that it has come to this? Not at all.’

It is unclear at this stage what prompted both senior figures to leave their roles at the ARB.

However, intriguingly, minutes from a meeting of the ARB’s remuneration and appointments committee less than two months ago (22 April), seem to predict exits from the board’s workforce.

The minutes state that: ’More work should be done about the components of the psychological contract and how this should be communicated to employees and potential employees (the committee’s early view is that it might look something like: “the ARB provides interesting work, development opportunities, fair reward and one day you will leave”).

’An appropriate level of staff turnover is both desirable and necessary.’

Holmes has been approached for comment.