Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

IM Pei dies aged 102

17 May, 2019 By Greg Pitcher

I M Pei

I M Pei

1/8

Hide caption

  • I M Pei

    I M Pei

  • Bank of China Tower, Hong Kong by I M Pei

    Bank of China Tower, Hong Kong by I M Pei

  • Pyramide du Louvre, Paris by I M Pei

    Pyramide du Louvre, Paris by I M Pei

  • The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Cleveland, Ohio by I M Pei

    The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Cleveland, Ohio by I M Pei

  • MUDAM (Musée d'Art Moderne Grand-Duc Jean), Luxembourg by I M Pei

    MUDAM (Musée d'Art Moderne Grand-Duc Jean), Luxembourg by I M Pei

  • Everson Museum of Art, Syracuse, New York by I M Pei

    Everson Museum of Art, Syracuse, New York by I M Pei

  • I.M Pei's Museum of Islamic Art, Doha

    I.M Pei's Museum of Islamic Art, Doha

  • Finalist: Pei Cobb Freed's scheme for the Mumbai City Museum North Wing Design Competition

    Finalist: Pei Cobb Freed's scheme for the Mumbai City Museum North Wing Design Competition

  • Comment

Pritzker Prize-winning architect IM Pei has died, aged 102

Born in Guangzhou, China, in 1917, Ieoh Ming Pei was awarded architecture’s greatest accolade in 1983.

He is perhaps best known for designing the glass pyramid entrance pavilion at the Louvre in Paris (1989) but tributes have been pouring in on social media for buildings he created around the world.

Pei used the $100,000 that came with the Pritzker Prize to set up a scholarship for Chinese people to study architecture in the United States.

He had made this journey himself, moving to the USA in 1935 to study, first at the University of Pennsylvania, then at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and later at the Harvard Graduate School of Design.

In 1948, he became director of architecture at developer Webb & Knapp, working on projects in Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, Pittsburgh and other cities.

Seven years later he formed IM Pei & Associates, which became IM Pei & Partners in 1966 and won the 1968 Architectural Firm Award of The American Institute of Architects. In 1989 the firm was renamed Pei Cobb Freed and Partners.

Pei picked up the prestigious American Institute of Architects’ Gold Medal in 1979, and the RIBA Gold Medal in 2009. In 2014 the International Union of Architects awarded him its highest accolade, a Gold Medal.

Judges for that award said it recognised Pei’s life and work across ‘the history of modern architecture over five continents for more than 60 years’ and honoured his ‘unique style, timeless rigour and spiritual connection to history, time and space’.

Just one Pei-designed project was built in the UK: a pyramid-shaped folly at Oare House in Wiltshire.

Read the AJ’s profile of IM Pei from 2010 when he received the RIBA Royal Gold Medal

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

ARCHITECTURE JOBS BY EMAIL

Do you want the latest jobs emailed to you?
Sign up for job alerts.

AJ Jobs