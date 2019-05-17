IM Pei dies aged 102

Born in Guangzhou, China, in 1917, Ieoh Ming Pei was awarded architecture’s greatest accolade in 1983.

He is perhaps best known for designing the glass pyramid entrance pavilion at the Louvre in Paris (1989) but tributes have been pouring in on social media for buildings he created around the world.

Pei used the $100,000 that came with the Pritzker Prize to set up a scholarship for Chinese people to study architecture in the United States.

He had made this journey himself, moving to the USA in 1935 to study, first at the University of Pennsylvania, then at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and later at the Harvard Graduate School of Design.

In 1948, he became director of architecture at developer Webb & Knapp, working on projects in Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, Pittsburgh and other cities.

Seven years later he formed IM Pei & Associates, which became IM Pei & Partners in 1966 and won the 1968 Architectural Firm Award of The American Institute of Architects. In 1989 the firm was renamed Pei Cobb Freed and Partners.

Pei picked up the prestigious American Institute of Architects’ Gold Medal in 1979, and the RIBA Gold Medal in 2009. In 2014 the International Union of Architects awarded him its highest accolade, a Gold Medal.

Judges for that award said it recognised Pei’s life and work across ‘the history of modern architecture over five continents for more than 60 years’ and honoured his ‘unique style, timeless rigour and spiritual connection to history, time and space’.

Just one Pei-designed project was built in the UK: a pyramid-shaped folly at Oare House in Wiltshire.

