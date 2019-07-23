IF_DO’s first one-off house wins planning permission

IF_DO has received planning permission for its first new-build home – a beach house in Suffolk
Proposed for a coastal site in Thorpeness within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the 320m² private house has been designed for occupation by multiple generations of the client’s family.
According to the practice the new home, which replaces an ageing 1960s design, maximises ground-floor access to the garden and beach, and has sea views from the first floor.
Two distinct, single-storey elements are designed as bookends spanned by a first-floor volume. The lower floor is clad in precast concrete, while the upper floor uses lightweight timber. Both floors have full-height sliding doors opening on to terraces and balconies.
The house will feature natural ventilation, a PV array and solar hot-water installation.
Al Scott, co-founder of IF_DO, said: ‘As our first one-off, new-build house, this project is an important one for us, and for which our clients provided us with an exceptional site and inspiring brief: to create a multi-generational home taking full advantage of its location within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, set between an area of special scientific interest and the coastal edge.
‘The design has demanded a technically sensitive approach to an area of rapidly receding coastline and will provide flexible accommodation for all ages, allowing the house to be used initially as a holiday home, and ultimately a family home for three generations.’
Construction is due to start in September, with completion scheduled for summer 2020.
If do north end avenue ©andreas cesarini renderbout 04
Project data
Location Craig Lea, North End Avenue, Thorpeness, Suffolk IP16 4PD
Architect IF_DO (design Team: Al Scott, Thomas Bryans, Sarah Castle, Geethica Gunarajah)
Project architect Geethica Gunarajah
Building contractor HG Frost
Structural engineer Frith:Blake
Cost consultant Measur
Site area 1,900m²
Gross internal floor area 322m²
Construction value Confidential
Client Private
Schedule Appointment October 2017; anticipated start on site September 2019; anticipated completion summer 2020
