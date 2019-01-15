Ian Ritchie shortlisted in Prague regeneration contest

The London practice – working with Compass Architects and Marko & Placemakers – was selected from 98 applicants to participate in the design phase of the contest organised by the Centre for Central European Architecture.

Other international teams to make the final round include Sou Fujimoto Architects of Japan and Richard Meier & Partners from the United States.

The competition seeks conceptual proposals for a landmark 106,000m² regeneration within the post-industrial Žižkov district located a short distance east of the historic city centre. The 12 teams have until 15 March to submit their design proposals.

Submissions for the scheme, which will replace a former telecommunications complex, should feature several open green spaces, a 75-place nursery and off-street basement parking, with both low-rise and high-rise solutions invited.

In its brief, the competition organiser said: ‘The district of Žižkov has been going through a major transformation in the last years – turning into a larger city centre with good public facilities, accessibility, and infrastructure.

The competition site is currently home to a purpose-built 1979 office block which hosts various vital pieces of telecommunications infrastructure. The building – which was used for both radio and TV broadcasts during the Cold War and was sold to developers in 2017 – will remain occupied by its current tenant, CETIN, until 2022 after which the regeneration project is expected to commence.

The 12 shortlisted teams will receive €7,800 each to participate in the design phase of the competition which will conclude on 15 March.

The jury is made up of seven leading architects and key stakeholders including Czech architects Josef Pleskot and Zdeněk Fránek. The overall winner will be awarded a design contract and a public exhibition of proposals will be held three months after the final plans are announced.

The full shortlist