Hyde + Hyde gets go-ahead for Japanese-inspired Wiltshire home

Hyde + Hyde has won approval for a house designed to reflect the clients’ life in both the UK and Japan on a wooded hillside near Bath

According to the practice, Utsuroi House in Kingsdown has been influenced by ‘eastern and western notions of space-making’.

The family home will be built from prefabricated timber, replacing a dilapidated cottage on the plot.

The ’embodied energy’ of the existing structure will be used to construct the plinth, which will ‘extend outwards from the home’ to create a ‘horizontal datum for the sloped site’.

Work is expected to start later this year.

Show Fullscreen Whw sketch 01

Architect’s view Eastern and Western notions of space making unite with a home layered in personal meaning. The influence of our clients’ Japanese culture and an appreciation of architecture weave their way into Utsuroi House with balance and geometric symmetry. It is constructed from prefabricated timber for efficiency and low environmental impact. The proposal is set on a plinth, with the house positioned at centre. Open and closed landscape spaces are found at either side of the home. The conclusion of the promenade is an open stage and fire pit for gatherings.

Show Fullscreen Whw sketch 04

Project data

Client Undisclosed

Architect Hyde + Hyde Architects

Local authority Wiltshire Council

Landscape architect TBC

Planning consultant Willis & Co

Structural engineer kPa

M&E consultant TBC

Quantity surveyor TBC

Lighting consultant TBC

Main contractor TBC

Funding Private

Tender date TBC

Start on site 2020

Completion 2021

Contract duration TBC

Form of contract TBC

Annual CO2 emissions TBC

Total cost Undisclosed