Hyde + Hyde gets go-ahead for Japanese-inspired Wiltshire home

Hyde + Hyde has won approval for a house designed to reflect the clients’ life in both the UK and Japan on a wooded hillside near Bath
According to the practice, Utsuroi House in Kingsdown has been influenced by ‘eastern and western notions of space-making’.
The family home will be built from prefabricated timber, replacing a dilapidated cottage on the plot.
The ’embodied energy’ of the existing structure will be used to construct the plinth, which will ‘extend outwards from the home’ to create a ‘horizontal datum for the sloped site’.
Work is expected to start later this year.
Whw sketch 01
Architect’s view
Eastern and Western notions of space making unite with a home layered in personal meaning. The influence of our clients’ Japanese culture and an appreciation of architecture weave their way into Utsuroi House with balance and geometric symmetry. It is constructed from prefabricated timber for efficiency and low environmental impact.
The proposal is set on a plinth, with the house positioned at centre. Open and closed landscape spaces are found at either side of the home. The conclusion of the promenade is an open stage and fire pit for gatherings.
Whw sketch 04
Project data
Client Undisclosed
Architect Hyde + Hyde Architects
Local authority Wiltshire Council
Landscape architect TBC
Planning consultant Willis & Co
Structural engineer kPa
M&E consultant TBC
Quantity surveyor TBC
Lighting consultant TBC
Main contractor TBC
Funding Private
Tender date TBC
Start on site 2020
Completion 2021
Contract duration TBC
Form of contract TBC
Annual CO2 emissions TBC
Total cost Undisclosed
Whw hyde and hyde elevation
