Hull waterfront ideas contest shortlist revealed

The RIBA has named the five finalists in its design contest for a flood-resilient development in Hull

Finalists include Preston Bus Station renovation architect John Puttick Associates; new practice Harper Perry Architects from Newcastle-upon-Tyne; and Condy Lofthouse Architects of Liverpool.

A collaboration between AR Urbanism and Greysmith Associates, and a joint entry by Alessandra Covino of BDP and Salvatore Catapano from London’s CBO Architects, complete the shortlist.

Backed by Hull City Council, the Living with Water competition invited architect-led teams to submit ‘unique and distinctive’ concepts for the neighbouring 1.7ha Humber Quay West and 1.5ha Hull Arena sites, which have been earmarked for a large-scale residential-led redevelopment.

The two-phase competition – organised by RIBA – was launched 12 years after major summer storms across the UK caused the flooding of around 7,800 houses and 1,300 businesses in the Yorkshire coastal city.

The five shortlisted teams will each receive £4,000 to further develop their proposals and present to the judging panel later this month. Images of their original concept submissions have yet to be revealed.

Hull City Council’s assistant director for economic development and regeneration Alex Codd commented: ‘The interest and response to the design competition has been excellent.

‘The RIBA competition is helping us move further forward in terms of raising the design quality of housing, and responding to the need for water resilient communities through design approaches that embrace the principles of Living With Water. We’re looking forward to the next stage of the competition and confirming the best design proposal for this key site.’

Hull is located on a flood plain where the River Hull meets the Humber Estuary. It has served as a market town, trading hub, military port, industrial centre, and major international fishing base throughout its history.

Today it has a growing population of around 250,000 people but around 90 per cent of its built-up areas sit below the high-tide line, increasing the risk of significant flooding.

Last summer Purcell won a contest for a £27.4 million project to redevelop some of Hull’s historic nautical attractions, including the city’s Grade II*-listed Maritime Museum.

The latest contest invited participants to draw up flood-resilient concepts for two major regeneration sites located within the city’s former docklands. Initial submissions for the disused quay and 1980s ice rink should include a maximum of two landscape sheets along with a declaration, statement, and promotional image.

Last year, the RIBA published a report outlining what the Government needs to do to help create homes and communities that are resilient to flood damage.

The judging panel will be chaired by RIBA adviser Claire Hodder of Hodder Associates and will include Hull City Council urban designer Rob Beardsworth and a representative from the Spencer Group. An overall winner is due to be announced at the end of May.

The shortlist