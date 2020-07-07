HUB and WhiteHat launch ‘life enhancing’ housing contest

Archiboo is inviting architects to pitch ideas for a bold new generation of housing that will enhance people’s life-chances [Deadline: 28 July 2020]

Seven teams will be selected following an open call to present their ideas to residential developer HUB and WhiteHat – a tech start-up focussing on apprenticeships founded by Sophie Adelman and Euan Blair whose father was the former prime minister Tony Blair.

Each finalist team will have three minutes to outline an introduction to their practice and its unique grasp on issues impacting housing today. The overall winner will be invited to work on a forthcoming housing development with HUB which is currently advancing major mixed-use residential projects by Studio Egret West, Newground Architects, CZWG, ShedKM and AHMM.

According to the brief: ‘As society starts to emerge from the pandemic, housing that takes more account of occupants’ health and well-being, including access to quality outdoor space has emerged as one of the biggest challenges.

‘HUB and WhiteHat want to see proposals that address the needs of young people who have been especially hit by the impact of the pandemic. These include better access to career training and networking opportunities.’

HUB is a mid-market developer which focusses on a range of residential-led projects across London and beyond. Key projects include a 2,000-home development on the site of a bus garage in central Birmingham by ShedKM with Glenn Howells Architects and Maccreanor Lavington, and an affordable housing scheme for Women’s Pioneer Housing in White City by AHMM.

The pitch aims to address a range up upcoming issues including the impact of the pandemic and recession on access to employment and social mobility for young people. A previous HUB pitch event was attended by Feix & Merlin, Roz Barr Architects, Feilden Fowles, Ruff Architects, Holland Harvey Architects, Sam Jacob Studio and Draisci Studio which was chosen as overall winner.

First round applications must include a 150-word practice description and 150 words outlining reasons for applying. Panellists attending the pitch event in late August will include HUB chief executive Robert Sloss, HUB managing director Damien Sharkey, and Euan Blair – cofounder and chief executive of WhiteHat.

Pitch participants will present ideas for new urban housing that responds to key pandemic era issues such as working from home, the need for quality outdoor space, and the importance of maintaining community and networking.

The deadline for applications is 28 July.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information