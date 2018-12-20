HTA wins go-ahead for high-rise Croydon housing

HTA Design has won permission to build this 102-home scheme, featuring a 17-storey tower, in Croydon – the latest approval for the council’s own development company

The three-building project will sit on a site between Belgrave Road and Grosvenor Road in the South Norwood Conservation Area which currently contains two 11-storey blocks of flats. Both existing buildings will be retained.

The 8,700m² scheme near Norwood Junction Station is backed by Brick by Brick, Croydon Council’s housing-focused development company, which recently won the masterplan category at the 2018 AJ Architecture Awards for its work in the borough



The new tower and the neighbouring four-storey buildings will provide a mix of one, two and three bedroom homes, including 10 wheelchair adaptable units. Brick by Brick says that half of the homes will be classed as ‘affordable’.

A 113m² of flexible community space will be built on the ground floor of the tallest tower, which will be available for both new and existing residents.

Brick By Brick chief executive Colm Lacey said: ‘This development will rejuvenate this part of South Norwood, bringing a significant number of much-needed affordable homes to this extremely well connected, central location.

‘We have worked closely with local residents and stakeholders to develop a scheme that is visually striking but in keeping with the conservation area.’

HTA Design partner Caroline Dove said the scheme would ‘complement the improvements to the conservation area and better connect the station and buses with the high street.’

Work is expected to start on site in early 2019.

Project data

Location South Norwood

Type of project Residential

Client Brick by Brick

Architect HTA Design

Landscape architect HTA Design

Planning consultant Carter Jonas

Structural engineer Conisbee

M&E consultant Desco

Quantity surveyor Faithful & Gould

Main contractor To be confirmed

Tender date September 2018

Start on site date Early 2019

Completion date To be confirmed

Gross internal floor area 8,700m²

Form of contract and procurement JCT Design and Build, single stage competitive tender

Total cost To be confirmed