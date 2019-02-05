HTA Design is latest practice to open Manchester office

HTA Design has opened an office in Manchester, becoming the latest London-based practice to set up an outpost in the city

The housing specialist, run by RIBA president Ben Derbyshire, has set up the office in the city’s Piccadilly district.

It will initially be staffed by a 10-strong team, with the practice planning to eventually expand it to 25.

The office coincides with HTA’s appointment as masterplanner of a 1,200-home development near Ardwick Station in West Gorton, south-east of Manchester city centre. The practice already has offices in London, Bristol and Edinburgh.

Other firms that have expanded to the North West in recent years include Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios and Hawkins\Brown.

HTA managing director Simon Bayliss said: ’This major move for our Manchester office reflects our commitment to increasing the delivery of great housing across this fantastic city and the wider region.

‘It is a valuable addition to the choice of workplace available to our excellent team, enabling them to continue working at HTA Design wherever they choose to live.’