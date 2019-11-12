Unsupported browser

HS2 should go ahead, says leaked draft report

12 November, 2019 By

Grimshaw's designs for Curzon Street station in Birmingham

Grimshaw's designs for Curzon Street station in Birmingham

  • Grimshaw's designs for Curzon Street station in Birmingham

    Grimshaw's designs for Curzon Street station in Birmingham

  • Grimshaw's designs for Curzon Street station in Birmingham

    Grimshaw's designs for Curzon Street station in Birmingham

  • Grimshaw's designs for Curzon Street station in Birmingham

    Grimshaw's designs for Curzon Street station in Birmingham

  • Grimshaw's designs for Curzon Street station in Birmingham

    Grimshaw's designs for Curzon Street station in Birmingham

  • Grimshaw's designs for Curzon Street station in Birmingham

    Grimshaw's designs for Curzon Street station in Birmingham

  • Arup's designs for Interchange station in Solihull

    Arup's designs for Interchange station in Solihull

  • Arup's designs for Interchange station in Solihull

    Arup's designs for Interchange station in Solihull

  • Arup's designs for Interchange station in Solihull

    Arup's designs for Interchange station in Solihull

  • Arup's designs for Interchange station in Solihull

    Arup's designs for Interchange station in Solihull

  • Ooc aerial

    WilkinsonEyre and engineer WSP's proposed Old Oak Common interchange, billed as the 'best-connected rail station' in the country. The huge, so-called 'super hub' in west London includes subterranean platforms for High Speed 2 (HS2) services to Birmingham and beyond, as well as linking up with Elizabeth Line routes into central London and Heathrow Airport.

  • Gal 12016 euston hs2 platform wide 005d

    Arup and Grimshaw's Euston HS2 plans

  • ©westonwilliamson+partners eustonshaft cam02 index

    The new London Underground vent shaft and substation, designed by architects Weston Williamson + Partners with William Matthews Associates. The scheme for the Northern line will allow the old vent shaft to be removed to make way for new platforms for HS2.

  • Hs2 phase 2 route
  • Hs2 viaduct
  • Sdv idp winter2 14
  • Sdv idp winter2 04
The High Speed 2 (HS2) rail link should go ahead with minimal changes, according to recommendations from a draft report seen by the BBC

At the beginning of this month, Tony Berkeley, the deputy chairman of the official review into the high-speed rail scheme, claimed the report remained unfinished and would be kept under wraps until a new transport secretary was in place.

But leaked documents seen by the BBC and The Times suggest review chair Doug Oakervee’s draft and as-yet-undelivered report for the Department of Transport recommends minimal changes to the route and to the scale of the project.

It is understood, however, that the document urges key contracts to be retendered, branding the procurement process for the line’s first phase as ‘deeply flawed’.

The draft document is believed to echo findings from a recent stocktaking exercise undertaken by HS2 chair Allan Cook, which predicted that the scheme’s £56 billion budget would likely rise to £88 billion.

Retaining the controversial and costly stretch of track into a revamped Euston station is among the other recommendations.

The draft report also calls on the government to recommit to the principle of the full (Y-shaped) network, serving both sides of the Pennines.

Yet the Department of Transport insists it has yet to see any version of the report, adding: ‘Doug Oakervee had not finalised his report before the election was called, and no copy of this has been provided to the department. He will deliver it to the new government, and any views ahead of that are speculation.’

Design work has continued on the massive rail project despite the independent review.

Earlier his month, Moxon Architects revealed its designs for two viaducts for the rail line in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, south of Aylesbury: the 450m-long Wendover Dean viaduct and the 315m-long Small Dean viaduct 1.2km to the north.

An HS2 spokesperson said: ’The government has been very clear to us that they don’t want to see any delay [to the construction programme] as a result of the Oakervee Review.

‘It’s business as usual. Design work is continuing, demolitions and site clearance are progressing and we’re hard at work setting up site compounds. The only thing delayed is ancient woodland clearance.’

Sdv idp winter2 04

Sdv idp winter2 04

The huge project is being worked on by various architects and engineers. These include Grimshaw and Arup, which have designed two HS2 stations in the West Midlands and the Euston extension as part of the route’s intended first phase which was due to start running in 2026. Last year it emerged that Foster + Partners was working on designs for the proposed Leeds HS2 station.

In February, WilkinsonEyre and engineer WSP revealed new images of their proposed Old Oak Common HS2 and Crossail interchange, billed as the ‘best-connected rail station’ in the country. Four months later the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC) warned that the wider area’s £1 billion development was ‘completely dependent on politicians nailing HS2’.

