HS2 should go ahead, says leaked draft report

The High Speed 2 (HS2) rail link should go ahead with minimal changes, according to recommendations from a draft report seen by the BBC

At the beginning of this month, Tony Berkeley, the deputy chairman of the official review into the high-speed rail scheme, claimed the report remained unfinished and would be kept under wraps until a new transport secretary was in place.

But leaked documents seen by the BBC and The Times suggest review chair Doug Oakervee’s draft and as-yet-undelivered report for the Department of Transport recommends minimal changes to the route and to the scale of the project.

It is understood, however, that the document urges key contracts to be retendered, branding the procurement process for the line’s first phase as ‘deeply flawed’.

The draft document is believed to echo findings from a recent stocktaking exercise undertaken by HS2 chair Allan Cook, which predicted that the scheme’s £56 billion budget would likely rise to £88 billion.

Retaining the controversial and costly stretch of track into a revamped Euston station is among the other recommendations.

The draft report also calls on the government to recommit to the principle of the full (Y-shaped) network, serving both sides of the Pennines.

Yet the Department of Transport insists it has yet to see any version of the report, adding: ‘Doug Oakervee had not finalised his report before the election was called, and no copy of this has been provided to the department. He will deliver it to the new government, and any views ahead of that are speculation.’

Design work has continued on the massive rail project despite the independent review.

Earlier his month, Moxon Architects revealed its designs for two viaducts for the rail line in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, south of Aylesbury: the 450m-long Wendover Dean viaduct and the 315m-long Small Dean viaduct 1.2km to the north.

An HS2 spokesperson said: ’The government has been very clear to us that they don’t want to see any delay [to the construction programme] as a result of the Oakervee Review.

‘It’s business as usual. Design work is continuing, demolitions and site clearance are progressing and we’re hard at work setting up site compounds. The only thing delayed is ancient woodland clearance.’

The huge project is being worked on by various architects and engineers. These include Grimshaw and Arup, which have designed two HS2 stations in the West Midlands and the Euston extension as part of the route’s intended first phase which was due to start running in 2026. Last year it emerged that Foster + Partners was working on designs for the proposed Leeds HS2 station.

In February, WilkinsonEyre and engineer WSP revealed new images of their proposed Old Oak Common HS2 and Crossail interchange, billed as the ‘best-connected rail station’ in the country. Four months later the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC) warned that the wider area’s £1 billion development was ‘completely dependent on politicians nailing HS2’.