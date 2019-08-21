Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

HS2 in balance as government reviews rail scheme’s costs and benefits

21 August, 2019 By

Grimshaw's designs for Curzon Street station in Birmingham

Grimshaw's designs for Curzon Street station in Birmingham

1/13

Hide caption

  • Grimshaw's designs for Curzon Street station in Birmingham

    Grimshaw's designs for Curzon Street station in Birmingham

  • Grimshaw's designs for Curzon Street station in Birmingham

    Grimshaw's designs for Curzon Street station in Birmingham

  • Grimshaw's designs for Curzon Street station in Birmingham

    Grimshaw's designs for Curzon Street station in Birmingham

  • Grimshaw's designs for Curzon Street station in Birmingham

    Grimshaw's designs for Curzon Street station in Birmingham

  • Grimshaw's designs for Curzon Street station in Birmingham

    Grimshaw's designs for Curzon Street station in Birmingham

  • Arup's designs for Interchange station in Solihull

    Arup's designs for Interchange station in Solihull

  • Arup's designs for Interchange station in Solihull

    Arup's designs for Interchange station in Solihull

  • Arup's designs for Interchange station in Solihull

    Arup's designs for Interchange station in Solihull

  • Arup's designs for Interchange station in Solihull

    Arup's designs for Interchange station in Solihull

  • Ooc aerial

    WilkinsonEyre and engineer WSP's proposed Old Oak Common interchange, billed as the ‘best-connected rail station’ in the country. The huge, so-called ‘super hub’ in west London includes subterranean platforms for High Speed 2 (HS2) services to Birmingham and beyond, as well as linking up with Elizabeth Line routes into central London and Heathrow Airport.

  • Gal 12016 euston hs2 platform wide 005d

    Arup and Grimshaw's Euston HS2 plans

  • Hs2 phase 2 route
  • Hs2 viaduct
  • 2 Comments

Prime minister Boris Johnson has launched a review into the HS2 rail link, primarily looking at how much it would cost to continue to build, ahead of a ‘go or no-go’ decision before the end of the year

The investigation will look at the costs and benefits of the high-speed railway scheme linking London, the Midlands and northern England, with transport secretary Grant Shapps refusing to rule out scrapping the project altogether. Though the scheme’s budget was previously announced as £56 billion, Johnson recently warned that costs could exceed £100 billion.

It is understood that £7 billion has already been spent on preparation for the line.

The mammoth project is currently being worked on by various architects and engineers. These include Grimshaw and Arup, which have designed two HS2 stations in the West Midlands and the Euston extension as part of the route’s intended first phase which had been due to start running in 2026. Last year it emerged that Foster + Partners was working on designs for Leeds’ proposed HS2 station.

In February, WilkinsonEyre and engineer WSP revealed new images of their proposed Old Oak Common HS2 and Crossail interchange, billed as the ‘best-connected rail station’ in the country. Four months later the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC) warned that the wider area’s £1 billion development was ‘completely dependent on politicians nailing HS2’.

According to information released by the Department for Transport this morning (21 August), the new review will consider:

  • whether costs were realistic in HS2’s business case;
  • whether the assumptions behind the business case were accurate;
  • how much it would cost to introduce changes to scope including running slower trains, making Old Oak Common the main terminus for London rather than Euston, building only phase one (to Birmingham), or changing the phasing of the second (northern) phase;
  • what the costs of scrapping or drastically changing the project would be.

The review will be chaired by former HS2 chairman Doug Oakervee, a civil engineer who chaired Crossrail between 2005 and 2009. He will work with Labour peer and vocal HS2 critic Tony Berkeley.

According to the BBC, Shapps had asked the review team to ‘just give us the facts’. He added: ‘Go and find out all the information that’s out there … genuinely what it would cost to complete this project, and then we’ll be in a much better position to make that decision – go or no-go – by the end of the year.’

Oakervee said: ‘The prime minister has asked me to lead this important review into the HS2 programme.

‘I am looking forward to working with my deputy, Lord Berkeley, to advise the government on how and whether to progress with HS2, based on all existing evidence.’

Berkeley told the AJ’s sister title Construction News earlier this month: ’A six-week review can only scratch the surface but should be able to reach a conclusion as to whether the project is now so toxic that it should be scrapped or whether parts should be built, but to a much lower specification and cost.’

The terms of the review released today do not say the review will last six weeks, instead stating that the panel will submit a final report in the autumn.

Other members involved in the review include backers of the project, such as West Midlands Metro mayor Andy Street.

Street said: ‘This review means we have to make the business case for HS2 again and win the argument, which I am more than confident of doing.

‘HS2 is mission-critical for the West Midlands as it will free up the capacity we so desperately need on our existing railways, drive huge economic growth, and is already creating jobs and building new homes in the region.’

The review will examine issues such as ‘the direct cost of reprioritising, cancelling or de-scoping the project’, including contractual penalties, the risk of legal action, sunk costs, remediation costs and supply chain impact. 

Tags

View comments (2)
  • 2 Comments

You might also like...

Readers' comments (2)

  • will jennings21 August, 2019 11:56 am

    So only now Boris Johnson is aware of sunk costs fallacy and the possible issues of pushing ahead with a controversial huge development with skyrocketing costs and increasingly complicated legal processes.

    #GardenBridge

    Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment

  • Simon Carne21 August, 2019 1:08 pm

    With two down, one to go fingers and toes crossed. First the Garden Bridge now increasingly likely HS2, the third, cancelling Brexit, is the ultimate and most valuable prize. Perhaps then the country can get round to building the homes, schools, affordable infrastructure including bridges and railways that are needed for a modern developed North European country, and protect the environment and lead on climate change initiatives across the globe, and re-balance the economy and provide employment opportunities for the benefit of the North and Midlands and keep the Union, and change the voting system to be more inclusive and representative.

    Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

AJ Jobs

More Jobs