Howells, Panter Hudspith and White unveil London dockland scheme

16 June, 2020 By

CGI of the proposed scheme from Greenwich Peninsula

    The Grade II-listed Graving Dock would be partially converted into a swimming pool by LDA Design

    View towards hub and square

    Plot 4, by White Arkitekter, and Virginia Quay

    Blackwall Way and Plot One, by Glen Howells Architects

    Panter Hudspith's school on Plot Two

    Plots Three and Four by White Arkitekter

    Indicative heights and massing of the scheme

    Proposed changes to the Graving Dock

    Birds' eye view of site

Glenn Howells Architects is masterplanning a 900-home Thamesside development in east London featuring buildings by White Arkitekter and Panter Hudspith

A pre-application for Blackwall Yard, which was submitted by developer Hadley Property Group, reveals plans for a series of buildings between four and 38 storeys in height.

The 1.4ha site also contains a Grade II-listed dock, which would be redeveloped into an outdoor swimming pool under plans drawn up with LDA Design

The riverside plots, designed by White Arkitekter, would be taken up by a 15-storey and a 20-storey housing block, each with commercial uses at ground level.

The north-west plot would contain two towers standing at 33 and 38 storeys, designed by Glenn Howells Architects, above a large podium block with community and commercial space.

The other plot set back from the Thames would have a part-five, part-nine storey block designed by Panter Hudspith, which contains a primary school and the scheme’s affordable housing provision.

Squire and Partners received planning permission for 708 homes across six building – rising up to 29 storeys – on the same plot back in 2005, but the design was never built out.

The site is located in between Virginia Quay, which contains a 12-storey building designed by Buckley Gray Yeoman in 2011, and a data centre belonging to Thompson Reuters.

The pre-application is due to be discussed by councillors on Tower Hamlet’s strategic development committee on Wednesday (17 June). A planning application is expected to be submitted later this summer.

