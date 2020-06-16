Howells, Panter Hudspith and White plan London dockland scheme

Glenn Howells Architects is masterplanning a 900-home Thamesside development in east London featuring buildings by White Arkitekter and Panter Hudspith

A pre-application for Blackwall Yard, which was submitted by developer Hadley Property Group, reveals plans for a series of buildings between four and 38 storeys in height.

The 1.4ha site also contains a Grade II-listed dock, which would be redeveloped into an outdoor swimming pool under plans drawn up with LDA Design

The riverside plots, designed by White Arkitekter, would be taken up by a 15-storey and a 20-storey housing block, each with commercial uses at ground level.

The north-west plot would contain two towers standing at 33 and 38 storeys, designed by Glenn Howells Architects, above a large podium block with community and commercial space.

The other plot set back from the Thames would have a part-five, part-nine storey block designed by Panter Hudspith, which contains a primary school and the scheme’s affordable housing provision.

Show Fullscreen blackwall graving dock Source: LDA Design The Grade II-listed Graving Dock would be partially converted into a swimming pool by LDA Design

Squire and Partners received planning permission for 708 homes across six building – rising up to 29 storeys – on the same plot back in 2005, but the design was never built out.

The site is located in between Virginia Quay, which contains a 12-storey building designed by Buckley Gray Yeoman in 2011, and a data centre belonging to Thompson Reuters.

The pre-application is due to be discussed by councillors on Tower Hamlet’s strategic development committee on Wednesday (17 June). A planning application is expected to be submitted later this summer.