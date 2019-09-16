How much would you pay for a Stirling-shortlisted house?

Loyn & Co’s much-publicised Outhouse, which won the Manser Medal in 2016 and was shortlisted for the RIBA Stirling Prize in the same year, has been put up for sale

The 490m² home for a pair of artists in Brockweir, rural Gloucestershire is being marketed by niche estate agent The Modern House with a price tag of £2,895,000.



The building sits on a hillside plot overlooking the Wye Valley in the Forest of Dean and features a series of courtyards, artists studios and a large open-plan kitchen and living spaces.



Speaking to the estate agent, artists Jean and Michael Dunwell who commissioned Loyn and Co to build the house in 2010, said they were reluctant to leave just five years after its completion.

Jean Dunwell said: ‘Neither of us wants to move but we are getting less confident about driving, which is necessary to live here. We will miss it all badly, especially the consistent warmth. The next step has to be in a small town.’

The home is being billed by The Modern House as ‘a stealthy and timeless architectural solution to the sloping plot, embedded within the natural insulation of the surrounding landscape’.

The estate agent’s website continues: ‘Its concrete form evokes a monolithic and unchanging quality; long, low and with one open façade to far-reaching views of the beautiful Wye valley and beyond.’

The house was the first private home in 15 years to be shortlisted for the RIBA Stirling Prize when it was named among the finalists three years ago.

The construction costs have never been disclosed.

Ground floor plan

Drawings loyn ground

Section

Drawings loyn section

Axonometric

Drawings loyn axo

East and west elevations

Drawings loyn east west elevation

South elevation

Drawings loyn south elevation

Manser Medal jury’s citation from 2016 The judges enjoyed its multi-faceted appeal: a classic Modernist construct with a timeless quality but robust and capable of being inhabited and evolving; an energy-efficient exemplar of controlled environment but at one with the landscape and allowing changing weather and light conditions to be experienced through diversity of windows, rooflights and internal courtyards; apparently a house embedded in the hillside with a single long façade opening to the striking view, but whose soul equally derives from the layering of views through courtyards of differing characters and potential functions. The layout and material quality had rigour but was relaxed, the effect was both relaxing and intensely stimulating.

Project data

Start on site May 2013

Completion December 2014

Gross internal floor area 490m²

Form of contract Design and Build

Construction cost Undisclosed

Architect Loyn & Co

Client Private

Structural engineer WL2

M&E consultant Vitec

Quantity surveyor Moseley Partnership

Landscape architect Morgan Henshaw

Approved building inspector Meridian Consult

Main contractor Forest Eco Systems

CAD software used AutoCAD