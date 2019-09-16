How much would you pay for a Stirling-shortlisted house?

Loyn & Co’s much-publicised Outhouse, which won the Manser Medal in 2016 and was shortlisted for the RIBA Stirling Prize in the same year, has been put up for sale
The 490m² home for a pair of artists in Brockweir, rural Gloucestershire is being marketed by niche estate agent The Modern House with a price tag of £2,895,000.
The building sits on a hillside plot overlooking the Wye Valley in the Forest of Dean and features a series of courtyards, artists studios and a large open-plan kitchen and living spaces.
Speaking to the estate agent, artists Jean and Michael Dunwell who commissioned Loyn and Co to build the house in 2010, said they were reluctant to leave just five years after its completion.
Jean Dunwell said: ‘Neither of us wants to move but we are getting less confident about driving, which is necessary to live here. We will miss it all badly, especially the consistent warmth. The next step has to be in a small town.’
The home is being billed by The Modern House as ‘a stealthy and timeless architectural solution to the sloping plot, embedded within the natural insulation of the surrounding landscape’.
The estate agent’s website continues: ‘Its concrete form evokes a monolithic and unchanging quality; long, low and with one open façade to far-reaching views of the beautiful Wye valley and beyond.’
The house was the first private home in 15 years to be shortlisted for the RIBA Stirling Prize when it was named among the finalists three years ago.
The construction costs have never been disclosed.
Ground floor plan
Drawings loyn ground
Section
Drawings loyn section
Axonometric
Drawings loyn axo
East and west elevations
Drawings loyn east west elevation
South elevation
Drawings loyn south elevation
Manser Medal jury’s citation from 2016
The judges enjoyed its multi-faceted appeal: a classic Modernist construct with a timeless quality but robust and capable of being inhabited and evolving; an energy-efficient exemplar of controlled environment but at one with the landscape and allowing changing weather and light conditions to be experienced through diversity of windows, rooflights and internal courtyards; apparently a house embedded in the hillside with a single long façade opening to the striking view, but whose soul equally derives from the layering of views through courtyards of differing characters and potential functions.
The layout and material quality had rigour but was relaxed, the effect was both relaxing and intensely stimulating.
Project data
Start on site May 2013
Completion December 2014
Gross internal floor area 490m²
Form of contract Design and Build
Construction cost Undisclosed
Architect Loyn & Co
Client Private
Structural engineer WL2
M&E consultant Vitec
Quantity surveyor Moseley Partnership
Landscape architect Morgan Henshaw
Approved building inspector Meridian Consult
Main contractor Forest Eco Systems
CAD software used AutoCAD
