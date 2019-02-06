How much did Patrik Schumacher earn last year?

The highest paid director at Zaha Hadd Limited (ZHL) – understood to be practice principal Patrik Schumacher – took home £5.3 million in the year ending 30 April 2018

The latest accounts filed at Companies House show that one of the six directors at ZHL received annual emoluments of £819,252 together with ‘accrued remuneration’ over several years of £4,485,124 charged ‘in the relevant financial statements but not previously drawn’.

The practice has refused to confirm who the document refers to.

Schumacher is currently involved in a headline-grabbing High Court bid to oust and replace the late Zaha Hadid’s friends Peter Palumbo and Brian Clarke and her niece Rana Hadid as executors of the architect’s £67.2 million estate.

The German-born architect claims the three have overridden his power of veto in making decisions that affect the running of the practice.

According to the court papers, the executors had attempted to ‘alter the principles and business patterns’ of the architectural practice ZHL – which trades as Zaha Hadid Architects – after assuming control of the board of Zaha Hadid Holdings (ZHH), its parent company.

When the action first came to light last year, a lawyer acting for the three other executors claimed Schumacher was ‘seeking to gain financially’ from the estate but the architect has always denied this.

As well as revealing the earnings of the six directors, ZHL’s accounts also show the practice’s turnover dropped slightly year on year, falling from £44.1 million to £43.5 million.

However, profit after taxation edged up from £4.5 million to £4.8 million and headcount rose by 4 per cent from 348 to 363.

A practice spokesperson said: ‘These results reflect a very solid growth of the business, with the practice operating in a wide diversity of global markets and very healthy range of sectors.

‘ZHL has increased its headcount … this past year to meet demand from new clients worldwide and we anticipate an even stronger performance next year.’

But a statement accompanying the accounts claimed that among the company’s main future risks was the hiring and retention of staff.

The document reads: ‘There is considerable uncertainty on the post-Brexit visa arrangements for skilled persons moving to and working in the UK. We are monitoring developments in this area and its possible impact on UK recruitment.’

Zaha Hadid Holdings has yet to file its latest trading figures.