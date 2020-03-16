Unsupported browser

How is Covid-19 affecting your practice? Take the AJ’s coronavirus survey

16 March, 2020 By

Shutterstock coronavirus face mask
The AJ is investigating what impact the coronavirus crisis is having on the profession. Take the survey and help us reveal the true extent of the disruption

How is the coronavirus affecting you and your ability to work productively? How prepared is your practice? And are you seeing any impacts in terms of workload?  

The information you provide is anonymous and will help to inform our ongoing coverage both online and in print. The survey takes less than four minutes to complete.

Click here to take the AJ’s coronavirus survey

 

Comment
