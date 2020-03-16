How is Covid-19 affecting your practice? Take the AJ’s coronavirus survey

The AJ is investigating what impact the coronavirus crisis is having on the profession. Take the survey and help us reveal the true extent of the disruption
How is the coronavirus affecting you and your ability to work productively? How prepared is your practice? And are you seeing any impacts in terms of workload?
The information you provide is anonymous and will help to inform our ongoing coverage both online and in print. The survey takes less than four minutes to complete.
Click here to take the AJ’s coronavirus survey
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.