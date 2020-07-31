How has Covid-19 affected you and your practice? Take the AJ’s coronavirus survey

The AJ is investigating what impact the coronavirus crisis has had on the profession. Take the survey and help us find out how architects have been affected and practices’ plans for the future

Has your firm made a full return to the office? Are you receiving a full pay packet? Is your employer threatening redundancies? Did your practice ask you to commit furlough fraud?

The information you provide is anonymous and will help to inform our ongoing coverage of the crisis both online and in print. The survey takes less than five minutes to complete.

Click here to take the AJ’s coronavirus impact survey

