Housing Design Awards 2019 open for entries

This year’s Housing Design Awards have opened for entries, which will be assessed by judges from Homes England and the Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government (MHCLG)

The awards programme, now in its 71st year, champions both unbuilt projects and completed schemes that provide ‘replicable innovations to current housing design challenges’.

The juries are also seeking designs that address issues such as ‘liveable higher urban density’, how to house an ageing population, rural exemption sites, ‘appropriate private rental schemes designs for families’ and how to modernise off-site construction.

Last year Matthew Lloyd Architects’ 75-home Bourne Estate scheme (pictured above) was crowned overall winner and there were also category prizes for Maccreanor Lavington’s South Gardens at Elephant Park and AHMM’s Signal Townhouses.



In 2018, Homes England also chose Buttress Architects’ Timekeepers Square (pictured below), built on behalf of the English Cities Fund, for the Richard Feilden Award.

Other judges this year will represent the RIBA, RICS, RTPI, Landscape Institute, CIAT and the GLA.

A new award ‘reflecting policy focus’ will be announced at the MHCLG design conference on 14 February.

Entry is online at hdawards.org and the closing date is Monday 4 March.