Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Housing Design Awards 2019 open for entries

7 February, 2019 By

Full screen
The bourne estate 2330 benedict luxmoore pressimage 1
  • Comment

This year’s Housing Design Awards have opened for entries, which will be assessed by judges from Homes England and the Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government (MHCLG)

The awards programme, now in its 71st year, champions both unbuilt projects and completed schemes that provide ‘replicable innovations to current housing design challenges’.

The juries are also seeking designs that address issues such as ‘liveable higher urban density’, how to house an ageing population, rural exemption sites, ‘appropriate private rental schemes designs for families’ and how to modernise off-site construction.

Last year Matthew Lloyd Architects’ 75-home Bourne Estate scheme (pictured above) was crowned overall winner and there were also category prizes for Maccreanor Lavington’s South Gardens at Elephant Park and AHMM’s Signal Townhouses.


In 2018, Homes England also chose Buttress Architects’ Timekeepers Square (pictured below), built on behalf of the English Cities Fund, for the Richard Feilden Award.

Other judges this year will represent the RIBA, RICS, RTPI, Landscape Institute, CIAT and the GLA.

A new award ‘reflecting policy focus’ will be announced at the MHCLG design conference on 14 February.

Entry is online at hdawards.org and the closing date is Monday 4 March.

timekeeper's square salford by buttress architects

Timekeeper’s Square, Salford by Buttress Architects - the winner of the 2018 Richard Fielden Award

Timekeeper’s Square, Salford by Buttress Architects - the winner of the 2018 Richard Fielden Award

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs