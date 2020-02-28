Hopkins wins University of Virginia school of data science job

Hopkins Architects has won a contest for a new School of Data Science building for the University of Virginia (UVA)

The London practice defeated an undisclosed shortlist of rival teams to win the prestigious commission on the edge of the university’s Unesco World Heritage-protected historic campus.

The new building will provide an ‘innovative new pedagogic environment’ for the school and act as a gateway to the university’s emerging Emmet-Ivy Corridor campus expansion.

Phil Bourne, dean of the School of Data Science, said: ‘UVA has the rare opportunity to create a school that embodies the principles that have made the University exceptional, while at the same time creating a forward-looking exemplar for what the future will look like in higher education.

‘The School of Data Science is intended as a model of higher education for a future built around a digital society.’

UVA was founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819 and includes an Academical Village and the Monticello historic house – both designed by Jefferson – at the centre of its campus.

The new building is financed by UVA’s largest private gift in its 200-year history.

The commission comes shortly after Hopkins won an invited competition to design a £150 million humanities complex for Oxford University. The practice is thought to have been chosen ahead of bids by WilkinsonEyre and Stanton Williams.