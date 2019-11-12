Hopkins wins Twickenham Riverside contest

Hopkins Architects has been named preferred bidder following a RIBA competition to decide the future of Twickenham Riverside in south-west London

The practice was chosen ahead of rival second-stage bids by Allies and Morrison, Baynes and Mitchell Architects with Outpost, Cullinan Studio and Haworth Tompkins. Each team received £6,500 to develop conceptual plans for the site.

The two-stage competition, managed by the RIBA on behalf of the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames, was held to select a multidisciplinary team to rethink a large riverside site stretching between Water and Wharf Lanes, and including the Embankment. A total of 54 entries were received.

It follows the withdrawal of a planning application by Francis Terry and Associates and Carey Jones Chapman Tolcher for the prominent waterfront area (pictured bottom), which formerly contained a swimming pool and has been the subject of decades-long debate about its redevelopment.

Francis Terry won a council-run contest for the development three years ago, beating Kemp Muir Wealleans, Atkins and John Simpson Architects, but the scheme was scrapped after the Liberal Democrats took control of the local authority in May last year.

The brief for the latest project was to deliver a contextual mixed-use scheme featuring at least 50 per cent affordable housing along with a major new public space or town square. Flexible workspaces, community uses and cultural facilities may also be included.

The practice was selected as preferred bidder by a design panel featuring council leader Gareth Roberts, two leading councillors for the environment and business, a local ward councillor, RIBA advisor Sarah Williams, a local stakeholder group and two local residents with architectural experience.

The decision to work with Hopkins and fund the project will be ratified by the council’s finance committee in January, after which an appointment will be confirmed.

Richmond Council’s Director of Environment and Community Services, Paul Chadwick, said: ‘Following four weeks of engagement, the design panel reviewed the feedback from residents, along with the formal considerations as set out as part of the RIBA competition process.

‘We are delighted that an architect has been selected bringing forward designs that will not only deliver a new, revitalised riverside that has presented a design that we will believe will not just revitalise the riverside, but will also drive economic improvement to the wider Twickenham Area. The council looks forward to working with Hopkins architects in the weeks and months ahead.’

Shortlist

Allies and Morrison

Baynes and Mitchell Architects with Outpost

Cullinan Studio

Haworth Tompkins

Hopkins Architects (WINNER)