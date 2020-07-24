Hopkins Architects submits mixed-use Mayfair development

Hopkins Architects has submitted proposals for two new office blocks, homes and a hotel in London’s Mayfair

The practice handed in a full planning application to Westminster City Council for the 33,000m² South Molton Triangle scheme, close to Bond Street Tube station.

Backed by property giant Grosvenor Britain and Ireland, the development would create 14,000m² of office space plus 5,000m² of shops and restaurants.

Four Grade II-listed town houses on Brook Street would be converted into a boutique hotel, while a row of listed Georgian office buildings on South Molton Street would become private and affordable homes.

The scheme would feature two main blocks running between Davies Street and South Molton Lane, with the South Block also facing onto Brook Street. A significant proportion of the existing façades would be retained or rebuilt to match original designs.

Public realm proposals include transforming Davies Mews into an al fresco dining space and creating micro-retail units on South Molton Lane.

Historic England said in a letter to the council that the scheme would result in ‘some harm’ to the Mayfair Conversation Area through a ‘marked increase in scale’.

However, the heritage body added that there would also be public benefits from the development, including improvement to some heritage assets, and urged planners to ’be confident the […] harm has been clearly and convincingly justified before weighing that harm against the public benefits of the scheme’.

Hopkins Architects, which is working with Donald Insall Associates and BDP on the project, said in planning documents: ‘The challenge for this project is how to sensitively design and build the variety of new buildings, which form part of the proposals to regenerate this important part of Mayfair, within an historic mews setting.

’Key to the solution was to respect the varied historic listed and unlisted existing buildings in the area. The design solution was to sensitively integrate new architectural elements with the historic fabric at the lower levels and set back the upper levels within the centre of the two sites to ensure that they would to be less visible from the public spaces below.’

Work could start on site in 2022, subject to planning.

Project data

Location Mayfair, Westminster, London

Local authority Westminster City Council

Type of project Mixed use: office, retail residential, hotel

Client Grosvenor Britain and Ireland

Architect Hopkins Architects

Historic Building Advisor Donald Insall Associates

Public Realm and landscape architect BDP

Planning consultant Gerald Eve

Structural engineer AKT II

M&E consultant Hoare Lea

Sustainability consultant Twin and Earth

Quantity surveyor Gleeds

CDM adviser Approved Inspector

Lighting consultant Spiers and Major

Main contractor TBC

Funding TBC

Tender date TBC

Start on site 2022 (subject to planning permission)

Completion 2026

Contract duration TBC

Gross internal floor area approximately 33,000m²

Form of contract and/or procurement TBC

Annual CO2 emissions: regulated 456 tCo2/yr : unregulated - 356 tCo2/yr :Total 812tCO2/yr

Total cost Undisclosed