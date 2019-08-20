HOK restaurant to replace Walters & Cohen play centre at Kew Gardens

HOK’s London studio has submitted plans to flatten a Walters & Cohen-designed indoor play area at Kew Gardens and replace it with a 1,150m² family restaurant

The project in the heart of Royal Botanic Gardens, understood to have a construction budget of around £4 million, will see the existing Climbers and Creepers education centre demolished.

Walters & Cohen created the play area in 2004 as part of its revamp of Cycad House – a temporary glasshouse built during 1980s renovation work to the Palm House. The £800,000 scheme included replacing the glass with clear polycarbonate panels and strengthening the steel as well as adding toilets, stores and a manager’s office within a pod in the centre of the greenhouse (pictured bottom).

HOK’s 60m-long timber-framed restaurant will feature a 165-capacity ’column-free dining space’ which will open on to an outdoor dining area and the neighbouring playground.

HOK associate and lead architect on the project Stuart Ward said: ‘There is a simplicity and natural rhythm to the design which reflects the surroundings at Kew Gardens and the language of the other buildings, both old and new.

‘We have utilised raw, tactile and robust materials and exposed detailing to create a space that is stimulating and engaging to children and young people that also supports the restaurant’s dual purpose as a place to learn and a place to dine.’

The submission of HOK’s scheme follows the recent completion of the new pavilion bar and grill designed by Ryder in the southern corner of the gardens. The ‘complete rebuild’ of the old pavilion restaurant on the same site opened in May.

Subject to planning, HOK’s family restaurant is set to break ground in November and complete in 2021.

Show Fullscreen Plan of HOK’s proposed new restaurant Plan of HOK’s proposed new restaurant

Project data

Location Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew

Type of project Restaurant

Client Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew

Architect HOK - Stuart Ward

Landscape architect LUC

Planning consultant LUC

Structural engineer Mott MacDonald

M&E consultant Mott MacDonald

Quantity surveyor Mott MacDonald

CDM adviser Mott MacDonald

Lighting consultant Lighting Design International (external lighting only. Currently no internal lighting or interior designer appointed)

Main contractor Not yet tendered

Funding Confidential

Tender date To be confirmed

Start on site date November 2019 subject to planning consent

Completion date 2021

Contract duration 18 months

Gross internal floor area 1,150m²

Form of contract and/or procurement To be confirmed

Annual CO2 emissions Unknown at this stage

Total cost Confidential