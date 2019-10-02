HOK paves way for extension at Hopkins’ Evelina Children's Hospital

The AJ can reveal that HOK has drawn up early massing proposals for an extension at Hopkins’ Evelina Children’s Hospital in Southwark, London

Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, which appointed Hopkins to design the 2006 RIBA Stirling Prize-winning building following a 1999 design contest, is now on the hunt for a development partner to take the plans forward.

It is understood the scheme is part of a wider build programme and will be constructed next door to the existing hospital, whose curved glass atrium was closed on several occasions, due to the installation of ‘the wrong type of glass’.

In 2017 CarverHaggard completed a £40,000 freestanding workspace pavilion (pictured bottom) for medical staff working within this main atrium space, which overlooks Archbishop’s Park.

No images of the HOK’s work have yet been revealed.



A spokesperson for Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust said: ’HOK was engaged to complete a massing study for the extension of Evelina London Children’s Hospital on the St Thomas’ site. This work is now completed.

’We are currently seeking a development partner for this building as demand for services continues to increase. The move is part of Guy’s and St Thomas’ ambition to unlock the value of its site to deliver greater benefits for patients, long-term sustainability of key clinical academic services and wider benefits for London.

’The selection of a development partner is expected to be confirmed in spring 2020.’