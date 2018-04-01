Unsupported browser

‘Hidden’ St Paul’s towers embroiled in Russian money laundering row

1 April, 2018 By Avril Firth

Av1807 april fools view05 handheld 03

Source: AVR London

1/10

Hide caption

A previously unseen proposal to build two towers behind St Paul’s Cathedral in London could be scuppered by the government’s new drive to crack down on Russian ‘dirty money’

Last week the project, backed by Moscow-based developer Krasny Dengy, was singled out by the Treasury Select Committee as MPs began their probe into the scale of money laundering in the UK.

Designed by little-known Russian outfit Izvilstoye Bashnya, the dual-tower scheme would have sat on top of two existing blocks overlooking Paternoster Square bought with cash by the developer in early 2015.

It is understood the concept, which the practice acknowledged had been inspired by the unrealised Tatlin Tower (1919) in Petrograd, had already received early support from the City of London.

Driven by the sightline corridors, the proposals have been carefully designed so that the 115m-tall (AOD) skyscrapers would not be visible from the south bank of the Thames. The helter-skelter-shaped structures will effectively ‘hide’ behind Christopher Wren’s dome when viewed from Tate Modern and the Millennium Bridge.

From Tower Bridge the buildings will also be masked by the Monument, also by Wren.

Meanwhile, the architects claim, when looked at from the north, the towers ‘appear to part like the Great Gate of Kiev’ giving uninterrupted views through to the cathedral.

Piotr Voknilem, practice director at Izvilstoye Bashnya, said: ‘Any claims that this project has been funded by dodgy money are frankly preposterous.

Vladimir Tatlin’s unrealised monument to the third international

Vladimir Tatlin’s unrealised monument to the third international

Vladimir Tatlin’s unrealised monument to the Third International - model from 1919

‘Why would we do something so public if it was. We know this scheme, now that it is out there, will be under such huge scrutiny.

‘We think the design is revolutionary.’

In March anti-corruption group Transparency International alleged that London had ‘routinely been the choice destination for Russians with suspicious wealth to move and they have had little trouble doing so, taking advantage of lax regulation and offshore secrecy’.

The developer, whose entire staff is currently ‘on holiday’ in Montenegro, has been contacted for comment.

Comment

