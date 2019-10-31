Henley Halebrown unveils East End council housing

Henley Halebrown has revealed its designs for a 17-home development backed by Tower Hamlets Council in east London

Approved in July, the scheme in Norman Grove, Bow, is made up of four townhouses and 13 flats for social rent to people on the council’s housing register and forms part of the local authority’s wider commitment to deliver 2,000 new council homes by 2022.

The practice is also working with the authority on two other schemes – to create 50 homes at Tent Street and 62 in Arnold Road – as part of this provision.

Norman Grove, which is next to the Medway Conservation Area, is known as being the site of the East London Toy Factory opened by Sylvia Pankhurst, a leading campaigner in the suffrage movement, in 1914.

Henley Halebrown’s project in the street involves the demolition of a former children’s home, which closed last year, to make way for a two-storey building for children’s services, a four-storey building comprising 13 flats and the four houses. The new homes will range in size from one to four bedrooms, and two will be wheelchair-accessible.

The children’s services building will look resemble other houses on the street but will extend deeper into the plot.

Councillor Rachel Blake, deputy mayor for air quality, planning and tackling poverty at Tower Hamlets Council, said: ’Tower Hamlets is already a densely built borough and available land is hard to come by. By identifying council-owned sites that aren’t being used for the purpose they once were, we’re able to keep moving towards the 2,000 homes target we have set ourselves.

‘I’m really pleased that this development has been given permission. For a family that is living in an unsuitable or overcrowded home, the opportunity to move into one of these properties will be life-changing.’

The apartments will share a communal space, while open, yard-like spaces at the heart of the development can be used for gatherings or an enclosed playground. Where possible, the entrances to the townhouses are from the street via small front gardens.

The architects have designed the materials and form of the housing to be contextual and collaborated with practice Fraser Brown Mackenna, which is working with Gateway Housing Association on a neighbouring site in Norman Grove, to co-ordinate an approach to the masonry material.

The design uses brickwork facçades and precast concrete elements, which chime with stucco and stonework details of nearby terraced housing.

Work is expected to start in Spring 2020.

Show Fullscreen Henley halebrown tower hamlets council norman grove bow (7)

Project data

Location Bow, London Borough of Tower Hamlet

Type of project Affordable homes

Client Tower Hamlets Council

Architect Henley Halebrown

Landscape architect Vogt Landscape

Planning consultant Treanor Consulting

Structural engineer Price & Myers

M&E consultant Max Fordham

Quantity surveyor Potter Raper Partnership

Transport Consultant TTP Consulting

Completion date TBC

Contract duration TBC

Gross internal floor area 2,155m²

Form of contract and/or procurement TBC