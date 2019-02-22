Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Heatherwick unveils timber city for Google parent company in Toronto

22 February, 2019 By

Building exterior, credit ôçô picture plane for heatherwick studio

Building exterior by Heatherwick studio

Source:Picture Plane

1/6

Hide caption

  • Building exterior, credit ôçô picture plane for heatherwick studio

    Building exterior by Heatherwick studio

    Source:Picture Plane

  • Courtyard, credit ôçô picture plane for heatherwick studio

    Courtyard at Quayisde, Toronto by Heatherwick Studio

    Source:Picture Plane

  • Innovation zone, credit ôçô picture plane for heatherwick studio

    Innovation Zone at Quayside, Toronto by Heatherwick Studio

    Source:Picture Plane

  • Campus, credit ôçô picture plane for heatherwick studio

    Campus by Heatherwick studio

    Source:Picture Plane

  • Building exterior, credit ôçô snohetta

    Exterior of main scheme looking from Lake Onatrio

    Source:Snohetta

  • Quayside, credit ôçô sidewalk labs
  • 1 Comment

Heatherwick Studios and Snøhetta have revealed plans for a technology-led, all-timber development on Toronto’s waterfront for Google’s parent company Alphabet

The proposed scheme, overlooking Lake Ontario, has been drawn up for Alphabet’s urban innovation arm Sidewalk Labs. It features around 3,000 homes, space for nearly 4,000 workers and will be built ‘entirely of tall timber’.

The development of the 9.5ha site will also include ‘next generation infrastructure systems’ such as ‘digital electricity, a thermal grid and an underground waste system run by robots’. Although only at concept stage, the new district is expected to be built from modular components.   

According to Sidewalk Labs, the project will also boast ’flexible infrastructure [which] will make physical space as low risk and dynamic as digital space’ with micro lease terms and ’business in a box services’.

This new neighbourhood, dubbed Quayside, is the first phase of a wider redevelopment of the Canadian city’s eastern waterfront which is being hailed as a new smart city of the future.

These initial stage plans at Parliament Slip include significant space for Google as part of a larger campus in and around the nearby Villiers Island (pictured bottom right on drawing below). 

Thomas Heatherwick’s practice is already working with Google at King’s Cross in London and in California.

 

Quayside, credit ôçô sidewalk labs

Quayside, credit ôçô sidewalk labs

  

Tags

View comment (1)
  • 1 Comment

You might also like...

Readers' comments (1)

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs