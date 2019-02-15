Heatherwick Studio makes redundancies

Thomas Heatherwick’s design studio, which recently posted significant drops in both its turnover and profits, has confirmed it has made a ‘small number of redundancies’

A spokesperson for Heatherwick Studio said it was laying off a dozen staff from its London-based office, which currently employs a workforce of more than 200.

Last month the company published its accounts for the year to March 2018 which showed that profits had plummeted by 65 per cent, from £7.7 million to £2.7 million, while turnover had also dropped by 30 per cent.

It was the second year running that profits had fallen at the practice, which completed its Coal Drops Yard shopping centre project in King’s Cross late last year (pictured below).

The practice said the decision to shrink staff numbers had come after almost a decade of continued growth.

A spokesperson said: ‘Heatherwick Studio has grown every year for the last eight years and is currently working on approximately 30 projects of all scales around the world. This year also sees the completion of several projects in the UK, US and Singapore.

‘Last year, the most intensive periods of several large projects coincided, creating a need for an exceptional level of design capacity.

‘This means we, regrettably, needed to make a small number of redundancies (12) from our total of over 200 staff.’

The news comes as full details finally emerged this week of how much Heatherwick Studio netted for its work on the ill-fated Garden Bridge project.

According to a hugely detailed breakdown of costs released by Transport for London, the practice and its founder Thomas Heatherwick pocketed a total of £2.76 million including VAT for its role on the unbuilt £200 million crossing.