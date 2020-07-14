Hearing date set for Mayor to rule on Bishopsgate Goodsyard mega-project

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has set a date for the public hearing into plans to redevelop the Bishopsgate Goodsyard site in Shoreditch, five years after his predecessor first called in the scheme

A hearing had been due to take place in 2016 but was postponed by the east London scheme’s joint developers, Ballymore and Hammerson, and FaulknerBrown was subsequently asked to rework the original masterplan by Farrells.

Now Khan, the planning authority in the case, has said a hearing will start into the long-awaited proposals on 12 November.

Revised plans for 500 homes and 130,000m² of workspace were submitted to the Greater London Authority, Tower Hamlets Council and Hackney Council in July 2019.

The reworked masterplan features buildings by BuckleyGrayYeoman, Eric Parry Architects and Chris Dyson Architects, as well as several by FaulknerBrown and public realm by Spacehub.

Tower Hamlets Council and Hackney Council are both expected to vote on the plans before the hearing. However, the final decision on the application will be made by the Mayor of London.

Both the boroughs were strongly opposed to the original masterplan, submitted in 2014, due to the amount of affordable housing it provided and fears that the proposed cluster of skyscrapers – which included towers designed by PLP Architecture up to 46 storeys tall – would loom over neighbouring Spitalfields.

Those plans for the 4.2ha site contained just 15 per cent affordable housing out of 250 proposed homes, while the current plans contain 500 homes and 50 per cent affordable housing.

In April 2016 Khan’s predecessor, Boris Johnson, had been set to throw out the application – the first time he would have rejected a proposal when he had taken over as planning authority – after mayoral planning advisers recommended he refused the plans.

However, Johnson deferred the hearing to to allow the developers ‘to address the concerns’ raised by the Greater London Authority’s planning officers, prompting Ballymore and Hammerson to go back to the drawing board.

The team returned in 2018 with much lower proposals, which included the ditching of PLP Architecture’s proposed row of skyscrapers.