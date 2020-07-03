Head of RIBA’s new board quits after just two months

The chair elect of the RIBA’s controversial new board of trustees has quit just two months after being appointed

Lawyer Nigel Carrington was named chair of the new nine-strong panel set up to oversee the running of the RIBA in April, but unexpectedly resigned from the post earlier this week.

Carrington, who was set to officially take up the role in September, will remain a member of the RIBA board.

The institute appointed its first board members following a change in the RIBA’s constitution aimed at ’streamlining its governance structure’. According to the institute, the trustees will ‘work closely with RIBA Council’ – the members’ representative body.

This panel includes accountant Murray Orr, a mergers chief at JP Morgan, and Matt Jones, an artificial intelligence designer at Google.

News of the governance shake-up and the appointment of a non-architect to head the board prompted a stinging broadside from former RIBA president Jack Pringle.

It is unknown what led to Carrington’s resignation, which came just days after an RIBA council meeting last week.

Pringle has now called on Carrington to be replaced by an architect, arguing ‘there is something wrong with RIBA or RIBA members’ if this does not happen.

‘Thankfully, Sir Nigel has resigned before taking office for reasons best known to himself. So, we have a chance to rectify matters,’ he told the AJ.

The institute’s new board took nearly three years to get off the drawing board. The appointment of trustees in April was hailed as an ’historic moment’ by RIBA chief executive Alan Vallance.

In 2017, law firm Bates Wells Braithwaite branded the design of the RIBA’s existing board structure ‘fundamentally flawed’ in a review of its constitutional documentation. In particular, it pointed to the fact that the 50-member RIBA Council retained overarching responsibility, delegating powers to the previous board.

The board, whose formation was announced last October, has assumed control over fiduciary duties. Council is no longer dealing with operational detail but is instead responsible for collecting insight from the membership to guide the board’s strategic direction.

Speaking at the time of his appointment, Carrington said: ‘The RIBA is at an important point in its development and has a great opportunity to build on its role as a global and inclusive professional membership body.

’I look forward to working alongside my fellow trustees, and to supporting the organisation to focus on excellence, building stronger communities and environmental sustainability.’

Carrington, who is vice-chancellor of University of the Arts London, declined to comment on his departure.

A spokesperson for the RIBA said: ‘Sir Nigel Carrington remains a member of the RIBA Board, however he has notified trustees that he will not be in a position to take up the Chair in September 2020.’