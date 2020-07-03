Head of RIBA’s new board quits after just two months

The chair elect of the RIBA’s controversial new board of trustees has quit just two months after being appointed
Lawyer Nigel Carrington was named chair of the new nine-strong panel set up to oversee the running of the RIBA in April, but unexpectedly resigned from the post earlier this week.
Carrington, who was set to officially take up the role in September, will remain a member of the RIBA board.
The institute appointed its first board members following a change in the RIBA’s constitution aimed at ’streamlining its governance structure’. According to the institute, the trustees will ‘work closely with RIBA Council’ – the members’ representative body.
This panel includes accountant Murray Orr, a mergers chief at JP Morgan, and Matt Jones, an artificial intelligence designer at Google.
News of the governance shake-up and the appointment of a non-architect to head the board prompted a stinging broadside from former RIBA president Jack Pringle.
It is unknown what led to Carrington’s resignation, which came just days after an RIBA council meeting last week.
Pringle has now called on Carrington to be replaced by an architect, arguing ‘there is something wrong with RIBA or RIBA members’ if this does not happen.
‘Thankfully, Sir Nigel has resigned before taking office for reasons best known to himself. So, we have a chance to rectify matters,’ he told the AJ.
The institute’s new board took nearly three years to get off the drawing board. The appointment of trustees in April was hailed as an ’historic moment’ by RIBA chief executive Alan Vallance.
In 2017, law firm Bates Wells Braithwaite branded the design of the RIBA’s existing board structure ‘fundamentally flawed’ in a review of its constitutional documentation. In particular, it pointed to the fact that the 50-member RIBA Council retained overarching responsibility, delegating powers to the previous board.
The board, whose formation was announced last October, has assumed control over fiduciary duties. Council is no longer dealing with operational detail but is instead responsible for collecting insight from the membership to guide the board’s strategic direction.
Speaking at the time of his appointment, Carrington said: ‘The RIBA is at an important point in its development and has a great opportunity to build on its role as a global and inclusive professional membership body.
’I look forward to working alongside my fellow trustees, and to supporting the organisation to focus on excellence, building stronger communities and environmental sustainability.’
Carrington, who is vice-chancellor of University of the Arts London, declined to comment on his departure.
A spokesperson for the RIBA said: ‘Sir Nigel Carrington remains a member of the RIBA Board, however he has notified trustees that he will not be in a position to take up the Chair in September 2020.’
Readers' comments (2)
oliver lazarus3 July, 2020 9:46 am
RIBA has become the UKIP of professional bodies.
Bit of an embarrassment currently and echoes the diminishing status of the Architect in the UK.
Time for radical reform –
5 year Presidential post for effective leadership with lobbying power
Lead on Education rather than follow in order to produce professionals of value
Lobby for the protection the act of being an Architect – not just protection of the title
If any of the current candidates agree I’ll re-join and vote for them!
It's our organisation right?
Steve McAdam3 July, 2020 11:17 am
Groannnn! It could only be the RIBA, and an ex-president at that, who could ever consider snuffing out Nigel Carrington's chairmanship of the RIBA Trustees as a means of stopping something that was 'wrong'. This man (soon to be ex Vice Chancellor of the University of the Arts) would be welcomed by practically any board anywhere in the world because of his abilities where it comes to leading large, complex organisations with aplomb and success. What a tragic loss when it just began to look like the machinery at Portland Place (or do I mean Peyton Place) was finally getting sorted. OK - if I was having heart surgery, as well I might after this, I'd want a heart surgeon. Yes. If I wanted someone to chair and run a HHS Trust, I'd want someone good at running trusts - is that person likely to be a heart surgeon. No. Of-course, to find a decent balance there is always the President. Should that person be an architect. Yes. Will they have an important role in the future direction of the RIBA and the profession. I hope so. Taking the health analogy further, it is worth noting that one of the current Presidential candidates, Sumita Singha, has acted as Non Exec Director for the world's largest Eye Hospital (Moorfields) just near my office for the past seven years as well as being a trustee of and prime mover within three architecture charities. She has also written some heavy hitting books that go to the very heart of climate change and inequality. She is a teacher and a practising architect. Please, let it be her, or someone else with these rounded and solid credentials, who can step in and calm the asylum. The Greeks, ancient and modern and of whom I'm very fond (I married one) have a saying .... Asta Kle Pu Tache. Let those who can, do. Please - let these who can .... Do!
