Haworth Tompkins’ final phase of Fish Island Village approved

Haworth Tompkins has won consent for the third and final phase of Peabody’s Fish Island Village site opposite the 2012 Olympic Park in east London

The proposed 165-home, three-block scheme at Neptune Wharf completes a sequence of new residential and workplace buildings overlooking the Hertford Union Canal.

As well as leading on phase 3 and overseeing the masterplan for the wider 2.85ha project, Haworth Tompkins is also working on the detailed design for the village’s phase 2, which is under construction and due to finish this year.

Other completed blocks within the scheme – delivered by Peabody’s joint venture partner, housebuilder Hill – include Monier Road by Pitman Tozer Architects and Lanterna by Lyndon Goode Architects (see Fish Island Village: Housing at scale).

On completion in August 2021, the three phases will create a total of 588 new homes, 25 per cent of which will be designated ‘affordable’ – together with 5,522m² of commercial floorspace.

Haworth Tompkins’ recently consented 14,748m² phase 3 extends the masterplan south-west towards the A12 and Victoria Park beyond.

According to the practice, the brick-clad scheme will have precast concrete sills and a ‘modular gridded façade to formally relate to the concrete-framed buildings of the earlier phases’.

Haworth Tompkins director Graham Haworth said: ‘This is a complex inner-city development, so it’s encouraging to see the last piece of the puzzle, the final buildings in our Neptune Wharf masterplan, commencing construction.

‘The corner building fronting the A12 completes the third urban courtyard, providing an additional 165 homes, opening up public access along the whole canalside through a new street and pocket park in Smeed Gardens.’

The Fish Island area of Tower Hamlets, once the borough’s largest industrial area, is undergoing huge redevelopment. Other schemes in the Olympic Park fringe area, dubbed the ‘new Shoreditch’, include dRMM’s scheme for housebuilder Taylor Wimpey at Monier Road.

Masterplanner’s view (from 2019)

Fish Island Village, at 2.85ha, is a key site in the rapidly evolving Hackney Wick and Fish Island area. Fish Island still contains many qualities of ‘old London’, fast disappearing elsewhere under a blanket of homogeneous stock solutions. It is a vibrant area with a strong physical identity, based around an historic street pattern and canal infrastructure. The concentration of workshops and creative industry is well-established and complemented by a number of characterful cafés and bars.

The masterplan is a reworking of a previously consented scheme by Stockwool, which will facilitate a richer mix of amenities to sustain and nurture the area’s creative community. We sought to build on the qualities of the area through the construction of a series of framed masonry buildings to create continuity with the best existing flatted factory buildings in the area and to open up spaces and routes that had recently been given over to large-scale, single-use industrial sheds, which had broken the historic urban grain.

Fiv aerial kilian o’sullivan 04 Source: Kilian O’Sullivan Aerial photo showing phases 1 and 2 complete

Four block typologies were developed, which respond to the location and break down the massing of the development. Blocks are arranged in clusters to form yard spaces, typical of the area. They vary in character from a more public working yard, to a semi-private residential courtyard.

A new public square works as a key arrival point on the east, while the western blocks provide an interface with the busy Wansbeck Road and the A12. About 200m of previously closed-off canal frontage along the Hertford Union Canal has been opened up to the public and a series of new cross-streets and yards introduced.

A total of 70 studios measuring between 20 and 200m² have been incorporated into the scheme. These will be managed by social enterprise and workspace specialist The Trampery and have been an important factor in redefining the public realm and providing continuity with the historic working practices on Fish Island and creating new opportunities for these to thrive. As such the development represents one of the first large-scale examples in London of the mayor’s policy of urban intensification through the co-location of workspace and affordable housing.

The housing forms part of a managed campus of employment space, fostering live-work proximity and supporting a vibrant new urban community of more than 2,000 people.

Graham Haworth, director, Haworth Tompkins

